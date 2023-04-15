Home

Pregnancy Skincare: 7 Expert-Recommended Products That Moms-to-be Must AVOID Completely

It is essential for pregnant women to be mindful of the skincare products as it can potentially harm the baby's health or cause skin irritations.

Pregnancy is a period of joy, excitement, and anticipation. However, it also brings about a lot of changes in a woman’s body, including changes in skin type and complexion. As such, it’s important to be mindful of the skincare products you use during this time, as some ingredients can potentially harm the baby’s health or cause skin irritations. Here’s a list of skincare products to avoid during pregnancy:

7 Skincare Products That Pregnant Women Must AVOID Completely:

Retinoids: Retinoids, such as tretinoin and isotretinoin, are powerful ingredients that can reduce acne, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation. However, they are also known to increase the risk of birth defects and should be avoided during pregnancy. If you have been using retinoids and are planning to get pregnant, make sure to speak with your doctor about a safe transition plan. Salicylic acid: Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) that is commonly used to treat acne and exfoliate the skin. While it is generally considered safe in low concentrations, high concentrations should be avoided during pregnancy. Studies have shown that high doses of salicylic acid can potentially cause birth defects and other complications. Hydroquinone: Hydroquinone is a skin lightening agent that is commonly used to treat hyper pigmentation. However, it has been linked to potential complications during pregnancy, including fetal malformations and neurotoxicity. As such, it’s best to avoid using hydroquinone during pregnancy. Essential oils: Essential oils are highly concentrated plant extracts that are commonly used in aromatherapy and skincare products. While they can be beneficial for relaxation and skin health, some essential oils can be harmful during pregnancy. For example, tea tree oil and clary sage oil can potentially cause hormonal imbalances and should be avoided during pregnancy. Chemical sunscreens: Chemical sunscreens, such as oxybenzone and octinoxate, work by absorbing UV rays and converting them into heat. While they are effective at protecting the skin from the sun’s harmful rays, some studies have shown that they can potentially harm the baby’s health. As such, it’s best to opt for physical sunscreens, which work by reflecting UV rays away from the skin. Prescription acne medications: Prescription acne medications, such as Accutane, are known to cause birth defects and should be avoided during pregnancy. If you are planning to get pregnant, make sure to speak with your doctor about a safe transition plan.

Dr. Sneha krishnoji Rao, Consultant Dermatologist at Kosmoderma – Skin and Hair Clinic says ”In summary, pregnancy is a time to be mindful of the products you use on your skin. While many skincare products are safe during pregnancy, it’s important to avoid certain ingredients that can potentially harm the baby’s health or cause skin irritations. As always, it’s best to consult with your doctor before using any new skincare products during pregnancy.”

