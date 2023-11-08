Home

Red Hot: Expert Tips to Rock Red Lipstick with Confidence

Want to transform your entire look in a jiffy with a red lipstick? Here are some expert tips to ace the bold lipstick correctly.

Red lipstick is definitely that ‘instant pick me up’ product that can transform your look and elevate it in a jiffy. From creating a bold statement to highlighting your facial features, red lipstick is women’s best accessory if applied correctly.

Here’s listing some expert tips by Mamta Naik, Associate Vice President, Product Development, SUGAR Cosmetics on how to rock a red lipstick.

Classic White & Red Combo

Keep it minimal and stand out with a white fit and red lip. A monochromatic outfit with red accents pairs beautifully with red lipstick. It adds a sophisticated touch and creates a harmonious look.

Extravaganza With Gold & Red

Pairing red lipstick with a golden outfit exudes glamour. Opt for a classic, blue-based red to contrast the warmth of gold. The combination of red and gold radiates elegance, making it perfect for special occasions or a night out.

Cherry On A (Red) Top

While most of you would be skeptical about wearing the same lip colour as your outfit, a simple hack would make you stand out instantly. Pairing red lipstick with a red outfit creates a bold and captivating look. To pull it off, choose a lipstick shade slightly different from your clothing, like a deeper or brighter red.

Utkarsha Chaudhary – National Training Head at Boddess Beauty also shared her insights on how to ace a red lipstick

Classic Elegance

A little black dress is the perfect canvas for a striking red lip. It exudes timeless elegance and sophistication. Add some vintage-inspired accessories for a touch of old Hollywood glamour.

Play with Contrasts

Red pairs beautifully with navy blue, white, and pastels. The contrast between red and these colors creates a captivating and harmonious balance.

Monochrome Magic

Opt for an outfit in shades of red, from scarlet to burgundy, for a monochromatic look that’s both daring and chic.

Subtle Neutrals

If your outfit boasts intricate patterns or vibrant colors, a neutral red with warm undertones can provide the perfect pop of color without overwhelming the ensemble.

Pairing your red lipstick with your outfit is an art that, when mastered, can enhance your style and leave a lasting impression. So, confidently paint the town red with your lips, and watch your heads turn wherever you go.

Remember, confidence is key when wearing red lipstick. Find the shade that complements your skin tone, and with these pairing tips, you’ll make a striking impression that turns heads wherever you go.

