Skincare Hacks: Shahnaz Husain Reveals 9 Powerhouse Ingredients For DIY Face Masks

Beauty Expert Shahnaz Husain revealed some popular home ingredients frequently used in DIY glow masks. Read below!

In earlier times, where were all these beauty treatments and expensive products? Our grandmothers have always taken care of their skin by applying ubatans at home. I remember the first time I used turmeric and gram flour paste, I was surprised to see the glow on my face. Gradually times changed and people started paying attention to face masks. In the last few years, homemade, natural, and herbal face masks have brought a revolution. Today they are becoming an important part of the skin care routine.

These face masks give natural, affordable, and effective skincare solutions. These homemade concoctions, often crafted from kitchen ingredients and potent herbs, have transformed from simple skincare trends into an integral part of holistic beauty routines.

These face masks did not become popular overnight, rather the fact that they were easily accessible made them popular. Social media platforms and a community of beauty influencers have also contributed to its popularity. Today, the fast-paced life and deteriorating environment have increased its need. The way the poison dissolved in the air has started attacking our skin, these DIY masks are better than expensive and chemical-laden products. Benefits like removing natural oil from our skin, reducing dullness of face, hydration and instant glow have made it so popular.

Accessibility Made DIY Face Masks Popular

It would not be bad if you call this the appeal of DIY masks. In the early days of my career, I also wanted to introduce people to such options that would take care of them in the long run. That’s why I turned my attention to herbal, natural, and Ayurvedic beauty and skin care. Things obtained from nature do not harm you. The most important thing is that these things are easily available around you. From your kitchen to the nearest grocery store, you can find herbs and ingredients that make them affordable and approachable. This democratization of beauty rituals aligns with the broader trend of embracing simplicity and natural remedies.

Evolution of DIY Face Masks

You might remember, your grandmother often used to make decoctions and face masks for you using ingredients like turmeric, gram flour, curd, honey and cucumber. But with time, these DIY face masks also changed a lot. Today you can see many formulations of face masks. A wide range of natural ingredients are available in the market today. Made from exotic fruits, superfoods and herbal remedies, these face masks are known to take care of your skin. Not only this, but today there is a different DIY face mask for catering to diverse skin care needs.

The DIY face mask trend has seamlessly integrated with technology, with countless blogs, YouTube channels, and social media accounts dedicated to sharing recipes, application techniques, and before-and-after results. This digital era has fostered a global community of beauty enthusiasts exchanging insights and experiences, driving the evolution of DIY skincare.

You can create a new face mask by changing its ingredients according to the specific skin concern. Whether combating acne, addressing dryness, or promoting anti-aging effects, the DIY approach empowers users to personalize their skincare routines like never before.

Popular Ingredients in DIY Face Masks

Faces masks often utilize a variety of ingredients, each chosen for its specific benefits. Here are some popular ingredients frequently used in DIY face masks:

Oatmeal has soothing, exfoliating and anti-inflammatory properties. Oatmeal calms irritated skin, reduces redness, and acts as a gentle exfoliant. It is particularly beneficial for sensitive or dry skin.

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and brightening properties. Turmeric helps reduce inflammation, fight free radicals, and brighten the complexion. It is commonly used for addressing hyperpigmentation.

Aloe Vera is known for soothing, hydrating, and anti-inflammatory effects. Aloe vera is known for its ability to soothe and hydrate the skin. It is particularly useful for sunburns and sensitive skin.

Rich in fatty acids coconut oil makes skin moisturizing and it has antimicrobial properties.

Coconut oil provides intense hydration, has antimicrobial properties, and can soothe dry or irritated skin. It is best for those with normal to dry skin.

Cucumber has hydrating, soothing, and anti-inflammatory properties. Cucumber helps hydrate and soothe the skin, reducing puffiness and inflammation. It is particularly refreshing for tired or irritated skin.

Green Tea is known for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and soothing properties. Green tea provides antioxidants that combat free radicals, reduce inflammation, and soothe the skin. It is suitable for various skin types.

Egg Whites can be firming, tightening, and protein-rich. Egg whites help tighten and firm the skin, making them ideal for reducing the appearance of enlarged pores and promoting a more lifted complexion.

Honey is a humectant and it is moisturizing. Honey helps soothe and hydrate the skin, making it ideal for all skin.

Yogurt has exfoliating, moisturizing, and rich in lactic acid properties. Yogurt helps gently exfoliate the skin, promotes cell turnover, and provides hydration. It is suitable for those with sensitive skin.

Our homemade, natural and herbal face masks is a testament to the evolving landscape of skin care, which emphasizes beauty in simplicity and natural remedies.

