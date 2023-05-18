Home

Skincare Tips: 5 Ways How To Shield Yourself From Summer Sun

Summer's here and the sun is hovering bright over our heads. Therefore, it is utmost important to take care of our skin as well.

With days getting longer and the sun shining brighter, many of us are eager to spend more time outdoors under the sun. Whether it’s lounging by the pool, playing beach volleyball, or hiking in the mountains, there’s nothing quite like a day in the sun to lift your mood and energise your spirit. However, as much as we enjoy the warmth and light of the sun, it’s important to remember that it can also be very damaging to our skin. So before you head out, make sure you’re packing some SPF.

Sun Protection Factor, or SPF, is your best friend during the hot summer months. It’s the superhero of skincare, fighting off the evil forces of sunburn, skin cancer, and premature aging.

Apply Sunscreen Always

SPF in sunscreens protects your skin from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. These rays can damage your skin and lead to sunburn, which is not only painful but also increases your risk of developing skin cancer. No one wants to spend their summer hiding indoors with aloe vera, so make sure you’re slathering on some SPF before heading out.

But it’s not just about preventing sunburn. SPF also helps to keep your skin looking young and healthy. Sun exposure can cause premature aging, including wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots.

Seek shade

If you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time, try to stay in the shade as much as possible. This will help reduce your overall sun exposure and lower your risk of sunburn and skin damage. Carry an umbrella or even wearing a cap may help.

Wear protective clothing

Wearing long-sleeved shirts, pants, and hats can also help shield your skin from the sun. Look for clothing made from lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton or linen. Scarfs can be very helpful while riding a two-wheeler or just when out in in the sun.

Protect your eyes

The sun can also damage your eyes, so be sure to wear sunglasses with UV protection.

Make Lip-Balm Your Friend

Extreme heat-like conditions can cause dry or chapped lips. Therefore it is important to keep our lips hydrated and moisturised even as the sun shines bright. There are some lip balms with special SPF and natural oil and butter which is good for lip protection.

Apart from using some skin care products and clothes, there are few other generic ways that one must keep in mind before venturing out in the day.

Avoid peak sun hours

The sun is strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., so try to plan your outdoor activities for the early morning or late afternoon when the sun is less intense.

Be mindful of reflective surfaces

Water, sand, and other reflective surfaces can amplify the sun’s rays, so be extra careful when you’re near these types of surfaces.

SPF protection is important

Protecting yourself from the summer sun with SPF is essential for keeping your skin healthy and reducing your risk of skin cancer. By choosing the right sunscreen and taking other protective measures, you can

How much SPF is enough?

There’s no such thing as too much SPF. Choosing the right SPF for your skin can be a bit tricky, but a general rule of thumb is to use sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. This provides adequate protection against both UVB and UVA rays.

It’s also important to remember that sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours, or more frequently if you’re swimming or sweating. Even the most effective sunscreen will wear off over time, so be sure to carry a bottle with you and reapply as needed.

Lastly, some people believe that using SPF will prevent them from getting a tan. This is a myth as well. While using SPF can prevent sunburn, it does not necessarily prevent tanning.

(With IANS inputs)

