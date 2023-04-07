Home

Top 5 Anti-Acne Face Wash Under Rs 1000 in India

A good acne-prone face wash helps clarify blemishes and also ensures the prevention of further damage. Here's the list of the top 5 face washes for acne-prone skin under a budget in India.

Cleaning your face with the right product is so important, finding the right balance that doesn’t strip away the moisture and also ensures it feels clean and fresh. But the endless search for the perfect face wash becomes even trickier when you have acne-prone skin.

According to our research dermatologist, the key ingredients in your face wash for acne prone should be salicylic acid and benzyl peroxide whereas, alcohol and fragrance-inclusive products should be avoided.

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser: Recommended by dermatologists and many celebrities, this face cleanser is mild and perfect for all skin types, especially dry skin. The product doesn’t cause too much foam or lather but would still leave your skin feeling clean and fresh. It prevents acne, blackheads, and whiteheads and doesn’t clog pores. Its hygienic pump packaging is another great add-on. Price: Rs 283/- Seba med Cleansing foam: Infused with the goodness of Montaline C40 and Pantheons it helps is instantly removing bacteria from your skin and making it clog-free and acne free. It also helps in balancing out the Ph level of your skin and moreover, improves your complexion. Price: Rs 580/- Simple Refreshing Face Wash: Another promising face wash with no artificial fragrance, colour or other harmful chemicals. This product is perfect for sensitive and acne-prone skin. It is also 100% soap free and is enriched with triple water and vitamins ensuring to leave your skin plump healthy and clean. Price: Rs 325/- Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Face Wash: Infusing the key ingredients that keep acne, blackheads, and whiteheads at bay, this face wash contains salicylic acid. The product penetrates deep into the pores for deep cleansing ensuring to keep it unclogged and acne free. Price: Rs 641/- Avene Cleanance Cleansing Gel: A purifying, lightly foaming face wash that is perfect for blemish or acne-prone skin. It is enriched with monolaurin helps in reducing oil and regulating sebum and zinc gluconate that help in soothing the skin and minimising redness. The formulation ensures to deep cleanse your skin by purifying it from within leading to acne-free skin. Price: Rs 870/-.

Hope this helped. Follow this space for more beauty-related content!

