Home

Lifestyle

What is Strawberry Skin And Expert Tips To Treat It

What is Strawberry Skin And Expert Tips To Treat It

Wondering how to get rid of those reddish-brown bumps on your arms and thigh? Here are some expert tips on how to treat strawberry skin.

Those little reddish-brown bumps on your skin that look harmless but are not the best sight are called ‘keratosis pilaris’ in medical terms. Some people also refer to it as strawberry skin or chicken skin. It is the appearance of dark pores or small bumps on the skin of the legs, which may resemble the seeds on the surface of a strawberry. The condition is medically known as OPEN COMEDONES or FOLLICULITIS. It is not a medical diagnosis, but rather a cosmetic concern that is not harmful or contagious

Trending Now

Causes:

Shaving: is the most common cause as it leaves a dark stubble.

Dry Skin: can make pores more visible due to clogging as lack of moisture leads to the production of more oil and dead skin which clogs the pores.

Hormonal changes: causes an increase in oil production which triggers the development of strawberry legs.

Folliculitis: causes pus-filled bumps.

You may like to read

Preventions:

DRY BRUSHING: Use a soft-bristled brush to gently exfoliate the skin before showering once or twice a week.

PHYSICAL EXFOLIATION: To slough off the dead skin cells and unclog the pores by using a scrub like KAYA’S SALICYLIC ACID and VITAMIN C SCRUB once or twice a week.

LASER HAIR REMOVAL: this helps to destroy hair follicles and permanently eliminates strawberry legs by reducing the amount of hair on the legs. Consult a Dermatologist and avail 6 to 8 sessions for best results.

MOISTURIZE: moisturize using KAYA’S white protect body lotion and avoid tight clothing.

Topical RETINOIDS: also helps to unclog pores and prevent strawberry legs

Inputs by Dr. Prateek Sondhi, MBBS, MD – Dermatology, Consulting dermatologist at Fixderma pvt. Ltd

Strawberry legs or chicken skin is also known as ‘keratosis pilaris’. This condition may occur in as many as 40% of individuals during their lifetime. It is a genetically controlled condition and frequently occurs in other family members. It is commonly found in patients suffering from dry skin or having other allergies like dust allergies, asthma, etc. It is characterized by multiple evenly spaced-out bumps on skin which are about 1 mm in diameter. They are generally not itchy and may be associated with redness. The most common sites of occurrence are shoulders, but they may also occur on the upper back and thighs or legs.

Keratosis pilaris condition can be controlled but cannot be eliminated permanently. Treatment options include glycolic acid, topical tretinoin, salicylic acid, and benzyl peroxide preparations. Since keratosis pilaris is more common in people with allergic tendencies frequent moisturization is important along with avoidance of cosmetic products which can irritate the skin. Products that create foam, fragrance or colour should be avoided.

If topical medications are not able to help then higher-strength glycolic acid peels with or without microdermabrasion (skin polishing) may be performed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Beauty News on India.com.