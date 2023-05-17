Whiteheads: Causes, Treatment, And Effective Home Remedies

Home

Here, we'll tell you about the causes, treatments, and even home remedies that can be beneficial for you to treat whiteheads at home.

Whiteheads can be termed as an acne blemish that is appeared due to the dead skin cells, excess oil known as (sebum), and bacteria that get trapped within a hair follicle or pore. Thus, one will notice small, flesh-colored, or white bumps on the skin with a closed pore opening with a whitish appearance. These whiteheads are seen when the sebaceous glands in the skin generate excessive oil inviting clogged pores. The trapped oil and dead skin cells set an environment for bacteria to grow, causing inflammation and the formation of a whitehead.sponsored

Whiteheads are mainly seen on the face, that is forehead, nose, and chin, but can also be witnessed on the neck, chest, shoulders, and back. Remember that you shouldn’t squeeze the whiteheads. Doing so can lead to infection, inflammation, redness, scarring, hyperpigmentation, and even pain.

How to Treat Whiteheads at Home? Treatment And Home Remedies

Use a cleanser recommended by a dermatologist Exfoliation.sponsoredallows the skin in getting rid of dead skin cells and unclog pores. Use good exfoliating products that don’t cause any skin abrasion. Use creams, gels, and ointments that can reduce inflammation and pain. Opt for non-comedogenic products which don’t block the pores and are ideal for the skin. Cleanse the face daily with a good cleanser containing ingredients such as salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide, take steam for opening up the pores for at least 15 minutes, Use tea tree oil with a carrier oil of your choice and apply it to whiteheads using a cotton swab. Leave for 10 minutes before rinsing. You can also apply aloe vera gel to whiteheads and later wash the face after 10 minutes. Use sunscreen.sponsored and always clean your smartphone, pillowcase, and sunglasses to keep oil, dirt, and bacteria at bay Even honey has anti-bacterial properties that halt the growth of Propionibacterium acnes causing whiteheads. Apply it on the affected area and rinse after 15 minutes.

(Inputs: Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics)

