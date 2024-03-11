Home

Lifestyle

Why Summer Skincare is Essential? Shahnaz Husain Reveals!

Why Summer Skincare is Essential? Shahnaz Husain Reveals!

As the summer season arrives, Shahnaz Husain reveals why is it important to follow a healthy skincare routine. Read below!

Why Summer Skincare is Essential? Shahnaz Husain Reveals!

The temperature has increased and the heat in the environment has also started to feel. As soon as summer starts, we start facing many challenges. Our skin suffers the most from heat. Increased temperature, intense UV rays, humidity, and hot winds harm the health of our skin. This is why in such a situation, summer skin care is no longer just a routine, but it becomes a very important aspect of overall health.

In fact, during summer, the days are longer and because we spend more time outside, it also increases sun exposure. Sun exposure increases the risk of skin problems from UV rays. UVA and UVB rays can cause not only immediate harm, such as sunburns but also long-term damage, including premature ageing (photoaging), hyperpigmentation, and an elevated risk of skin cancer. Protecting skin from the sun is essential all year round, of course. But it is especially important during summer. This is why you are advised to apply broad-spectrum sun protection cream. Your routine in summer should leave your skin cool and refreshed.

WHY FOLLOW A HEALTHY SKINCARE ROUTINE IN SUMMER?

Humidity Affects The Skin

Our skin gets affected a lot due to strong sunlight and humidity in the air. Both these factors can intensify our skin oil production. When oil production is high, the possibility of acne breakouts on the face also increases. Sweat and oil together can clog the pores with dirt. A summer skincare routine adapted to manage increased oiliness and sweat can help maintain clear and healthy skin throughout the season.

Sunlight Affects Barrier Function

It becomes very important to protect your skin barrier in summer. The barrier function of our skin helps it fight pollutants and allergens. Supporting the skin’s barrier with antioxidants, replenishing ingredients, and adequate hydration can defend against these external factors and prevent inflammation, sensitivity, and damage.

Dead Skin Cells Clog The Pores

The accumulation of dead skin cells on the skin’s surface is a primary factor contributing to clogged pores, which can lead to various skin issues such as acne, dullness, and uneven skin texture. Regular exfoliation helps remove these dead cells, preventing the clogging of pores and reducing the occurrence of pimples and blackheads. During summers, exfoliation with tomatoes works wonders as tomato juice also aids in reducing oiliness and cooling off the skin.

Dehydration Risks

Summer brings with it a unique set of challenges for our skin, with dehydration being one of the foremost concerns. The combination of high temperatures, increased exposure to the sun, and air conditioning can strip the skin of its natural moisture, leading to dehydration. Higher temperatures and humidity levels cause us to sweat more. While sweating is the body’s way of cooling down, it also leads to a significant loss of moisture from the skin. Switch to a lighter, hydrating moisturizer that won’t clog pores but will provide sufficient moisture.

Lighter Products Less Oiliness

Winter skincare demands heavy and rich moisturizers and creams to deeply hydrate and moisturize the body. But, in summer, your skin demands moisture from lighter formulations. Lighter cream formulations that provide hydration without clogging pores are essential. It is important to get your hands on gel-based moisturizers, lighter serums, and non-comedogenic products.

Overall Health

As we have already shared, summer presents unique challenges to skin health. These challenges can lead to a range of skin issues such as sunburn, dehydration, increased sebum production, and exacerbation of existing skin conditions like acne or rosacea. Therefore, adapting your skincare routine for the summer is not just about maintaining your skin’s appearance but also about protecting its health. Dehydrated skin appears dry, dull, and tired and is more prone to irritation and sensitivity. Summer leads to increased sebum production due to higher temperatures and humidity. Heat can cause skin irritation, exacerbate conditions like rosacea, and lead to heat rash. Incorporating calming and soothing ingredients such as aloe vera, cucumber, and green tea into your summer skincare can help mitigate these effects, reducing redness and discomfort.

Summer Skincare Matters For Our Confidence And Comfort

Summer skincare plays a crucial role in enhancing our confidence and comfort during the warmer months. Maintaining a consistent skincare routine during summer ensures that our skin looks its best, which can significantly boost our confidence. We can minimize the appearance of imperfections and feel more comfortable showing off our skin. Prioritizing our skin’s health and appearance not only improves our physical comfort but also nurtures our mental and emotional well-being, contributing to an overall sense of confidence and happiness. Whether we’re attending outdoor events, beach outings, or family gatherings, knowing that our skin looks and feels its best allows us to fully engage and enjoy the moment without feeling self-conscious.

Summer Skincare Helps Our Skin Become Adaptable

Summer skincare routines do more than just mitigate the season’s challenges, they help our skin become more resilient and adaptable to varying conditions. Summer skincare routines often emphasize protection from sun exposure, which is linked to hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone. Summer skincare routines make it easier for the skin to transition between seasons. This adaptability is crucial as the environment shifts from the extreme heat of summer to the cooler, drier conditions of autumn and winter.

A thoughtful summer skincare routine not only addresses immediate concerns, it builds a foundation for long-term skin health, resilience, and adaptability.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Beauty News on India.com.