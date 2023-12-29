Home

Year Ender 2023: Alia Bhatt’s Sunburn Glow to Kriti Sanon’s Ice Dunk Skin Care Routine, Viral Beauty Hacks We Learnt in 2023

As we step into the new year, let's revisit the sensational beauty hacks that made waves throughout the year.

Like any other year, 2023 has also been the year of experimenting with makeup and beauty. Bollywood actresses not only graced the screens but also became our beauty muses. They shared their skincare hacks and tips that made waves throughout the year. From Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon everyone gave us some tips to look flawless. So, let’s explore these 5 viral beauty hacks by Bollywood actresses that were the talk of the town among beauty enthusiasts.

Beauty Hacks That We Learned These B-Town Divas in 2023

1. Alia Bhatt’s Sunburn Glow

Alia Bhatt’s radiant sunburn glow became instant viral. Her secret? While many of us use foundation as a quick fix, begging to differ, Alia said, “My go-to for skin, building skin is to not go for foundation. I prefer to go for skin tints”. She revealed the key to her impeccable sun-kissed makeup. Beauty enthusiasts around the world embraced the trend, achieving that perfect summer glow all year round.

2. Kriti Sanon’s DIY Ice-Dunk Tutorial

In the morning skincare video, Kriti revealed that dunking one’s face into ice is a “very underrated practice.” She believes, “It calms down the inflammation, minimises clogged pores, and removes excessive oil from your skin.” The internet went ablaze with DIY ice-dunk tutorials, making it a viral sensation.

Priyanka Chopra’s Eye Mask Hack

Earlier in 2023, Priyanka Chopra revealed how she puts her eye masks in the fridge overnight and applies them first thing in the morning. She also shared her go-to DIY lip scrub that became a hit among beauty enthusiasts.

Kareena Kapoor’s Easy Skin Glowing Hack

While Bebo was on sets, she came up with a DIY skincare idea. She opted for a wet paper, gently placed on her face, to keep the skin hydrated and moisturised. This easy hack resonated with those who instantly need fresh and glowing skin for the day.

Which beauty hack you tried or loved the most this year?

