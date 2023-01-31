Home

Lifestyle

Bebo is Back on Her Favourite Mat to Kickstart The Mornings With Intense Yoga Session – WATCH

Bebo is Back on Her Favourite Mat to Kickstart The Mornings With Intense Yoga Session – WATCH

Kareena Kapoor in black sports bra and yoga tights performs several yoga asanas with all-sweat and dedication. Watch viral clip below.

Bebo is Back on Her Favourite Mat to Kickstart The Mornings With Intense Yoga Session - WATCH

Kareena Kapoor is a fashionista and a fitness enthusiast. The diva not only impresses us with her stunning fashionable looks but also with her healthy lifestyle. Bebo swears by yoga as her daily morning routine. The star often shares snippets from her workout sessions and inspires her followers on Instagram. Yet, this time too, Kareena Kapoor gave another glimpse on social media, by practicing several yoga asanas at her home.

On Monday, Celebrity yoga trainer, Anshuka Parwani shared a video from Kareena Kapoor’s early morning session with her. She captioned it “A wholesome Monday with my Yogini @kareenakapoorkhan. Always effortlessly reminding us to get on the mat and put in the work. January is over – have you jumped on your mat yet?”. In the clip, Bebo can be seen dressed in black sports bra and yoga tights with a pulled back-bun. Kareena can be seen doing different yoga asanas such as Tree Pose or Vrikshasana, Lunge Pose, Wall Squat Pose, Plank Pose or Phalakasana, Warrior II Pose, and others. Check out the video below.

Kareena Kapoor Kickstarts Her Morning With Intense Yoga Session:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA YOGA (@anshukayoga)

Benefits of Yoga:

Yoga helps in the healing process by allowing one to experience symptoms with greater calm and less distress. It also improves strength, balance, and flexibility, aids in back pain relief, alleviates arthritis symptoms, promotes heart health, and relaxes you to sleep with peace and calm.

On professional front, Kareena Kapoor will be next The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Sujoy Ghosh’s next untitled film in her kitty along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

What do you think of Kareena Kapoor’s latest workout video? Inspired much?