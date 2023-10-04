Home

Bed Bug Outbreak in Paris: How to Spot Them And Protect Yourself?

Bed Bug Outbreak in Paris: People in France's capital city flocked to social media to post images and videos of the bloodsucking insects crawling all over fast trains, buses, and even hotel rooms.

Bed Bug Outbreak in Paris: Paris, the city of love is renowned for its famous buildings, magnificent palaces, glitzy fashion choices, and more. Unfortunately, the capital city of France has recently made headlines, for bed bugs. The government has been obliged to take action as a result of reports of a major bedbug infestation in Paris. The videos released on the social networking platform X showed bedbugs crawling in Parisian public transportation, while other users said they had been attacked by bedbugs in their houses, in movie theatres, and even in their hotels.

Joanna Fite, the expert from France’s national health and sanitary body, Anses, told CNN, “It’s mainly due to the movement of people, populations travelling, the fact that people stay in short-term accommodation and bring back bedbugs in their suitcases or luggage.”

Bed Bugs Create Havoc in Paris:

Bed bugs seen crawling over seats on Paris trains and buses as France battles a bed bug invasion. pic.twitter.com/XnwcrQgVax — Project TABS (@ProjectTabs) October 2, 2023

What Are Bedbugs And How to Spot Them?

Bedbugs are little, flat, reddish-brown insects that measure just a quarter inch long before feeding. The majority of the time, they spend the day hiding out in gaps in walls, furniture, floors, bed frames, mattresses, box springs, and headboards. They only come out at night. Infested furniture and surroundings can spread bedbugs to people, or the pests might attach themselves to purses, bags, or baggage. Since the bugs may spread across rooms in hotels or apartments, it’s crucial to place baggage on stands rather than on the bed or floor. You should also wash your clothing right after and dry them in a hot dryer.

How to Prevent Bedbugs, The Ongoing Crisis in Paris?

Before bringing used mattresses, sofas, and furniture into your house, look for any indications of a bed insect infestation. To get rid of many hiding places, use a cover that protects mattresses and box springs. Bed bugs are easy to spot because of the encasement’s pale hue. Using heat treatments, such as steam cleaners and high-heat clothes dryers, can reach hard-to-reach cracks. Employing cold treatments to kill the pests, such as using a freezer set to 0 degrees Fahrenheit. Although it might be challenging, bed insect eradication is not impossible. Keep in mind that most of your possessions are treatable and may be kept. Throwing things away costs money, increases stress, and increases the risk of bed bugs spreading to other people’s homes.

