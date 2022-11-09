Beetroot For Lips: 4 Benefits of Using This Magical Vegetable For Luscious Lips

Benefits of Beetroot: Taking care of our lips is as important as taking care of the rest of the skin. No matter what lipstick you put on, dry and chapped lips will never give you the perfect look. Hence it is essential to spend some time on your lip care routine. While there are a lot of products that promise to give you smooth and soft lips, nothing can beat the power of the natural remedy of beetroot. Beetroot is an excellent kitchen ingredient that will take care of all your lip troubles and will ensure that you are pout ready always. Ms, Arthi Raguram, Founder of Deyga Organics mentioned few benefits of including beetroot in your lip care routine.

4 Magical Benefits of Beetroot For Lips

Hydrates lips: Lack of hydration can make our lips dry and chapped. Beetroot has hydrating and nourishing properties that go deep into the layers of the skin and provide the lips with moisturization. It makes the lips super soft and smooth. Lightens pigmentation: Dark, pigmentated lips are never a pleasant experience. The presence of Vitamin C in beetroot makes it an excellent ingredient to try for the lips as it acts as a natural bleaching agent. It reduces pigmentation and evens out the skin tone. Also, beetroot adds a soft, pink hue to the lips which makes them fresh and nourished. It effectively brightens and lightens lips within a week. Natural exfoliator for the skin: One of the major reasons for dry and chapped lips is the build-up of dead skin cells. Beetroot works as a natural exfoliator for the skin which gently removes dead skin cells and reveals beautiful, soft and pink lips. Your lips get a smoother texture and your lipsticks glide on super easily. Makes the lips supple and plumper: Beetroot has nourishment properties that ensure that lips are moisturized and nourished from within. Beetroot juice is extremely beneficial in getting supple, luscious, and plump lips. Rub a slice of freshly cut beetroot and you can see instant results.

All you need is a beetroot to get amazing lips. Include beetroot in your lip care routine and see the magical results yourself.