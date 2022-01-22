For a lot of people, morning is all about rushed coffee and breakfast or just pulling ourselves together in front of the computer screen. However, that is not the way to begin our day. Mornings need to be energetic and enthusiasm driven to have a good and happening day. One of the best ways to begin your day is by stretching or yoga. This calms your body and provides energy for the rest of the day.Also Read - Yoga For Beginners: 5 Asanas to Start With

Taking it to Instagram, Lavleen Kaur, a dietician, shares a quick way to begin the day. An excerpt from the caption reads," What you do in the first five minutes upon waking up plays a major role in deciding whether you're going to have a calm and relaxed day Vs a dull and lethargic day. Going into Balasana, (child's pose), is the easiest way to stretch your ankles, hips & shoulders, relax your body and be ready for digestion."

Also Read - 5 Yoga Asanas to Improve Your Respiratory Health

Lavleen believes that one should be surrounded with one’s calmness and serenity and not digital devices like cell phones. She writes,” Then gift your eyes the serenity of trees, sky and feel the wind for few minutes before you check your notifications.”

How Are The Benefits of Balasana?

Prevents fatigue

Helps in breathing and provides calmness

Helps in stretching and lengthening the spine

Helps in easing neck and back pain

Is it Important to Stretch After Waking up?

If you stretch as soon as you wake up, the tension in your body relaxes and agility is added. It helps in flexibility and mobility. Stretching also reduces the risk of injury.