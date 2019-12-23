Are you obese? Did you start gaining excessive weight early in life? If yes, you are at high risk of developing diabetes. This is what a recent study published in Diabetologia has stated. Notably, more than 1.9 billion adults worldwide were obese in the year 2016 and its prevalence has increased at a rapid rate since 1975. As far as the prevalence of diabetes is concerned, around 1.6 million people died due to the onset of the disease in 2016.

According to the findings of this research, to decrease your risk of developing diabetic, which is a chronic condition, you basically need to keep your weight under control. To do that, you can take the help of certain herbs. Here, we tell you about them.

Fenugreek

It is a herb that is commonly used in Indian households as a spice. Belonging to a plant family called Trigonella foenum-graecum, fenugreek is knwon to control your satiety and prevent you from overeating. This is how this herb helps you to be in shape. According to a study published in the journal Phytotherapy Research, fenugreek contains fiber that can control your appetite and reduce your hunger, if consumed on a daily basis.

Ginger

It is a spice that is made from Zingiber officinale, which is a flowering plant. We all know that ginger has medicinal properties. From having anti-inflammatory effects on the body to reducing muscle pain, and treating nausea, ginger can do a lot for you. Apart from an array of health benefits, ginger has now been associated with increased metabolism, fat burning, appetite control, and weight loss.

Oregano

This perennial herb contains a strong compound called carvacrol, which is already linked to boosting weight loss. According to a study published in the Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry, having food containing this compound can help you gain less weight and body fat. This herb does its work by altering fat synthesis in the body.