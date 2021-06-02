A face mask is a fantastic tool to have in your beauty store, but not all skincare masks are created equal. Depending on your skin type, there are different masks that work better for different people. We have got our hands on a new ayurvedic brand Bella Vita Organic that solves modern skincare concerns such as hair fall, dark circles, dark lips, hyper-pigmentation, or blemishes. We picked three of their best-selling masks. One was Glowey 3-in-one face pack, scrub, face wash, another was de tan removal face pack and the third one was ubtan plus face glow pack. Also Read - 5 Minute Makeup Guide For Video Conferencing With Recode Studios

So, in this covid era, if you’re in the need of some serious me time and self-care, get some face masks or packs! We rounded up the 3 best facial masks to get your skin glowing. They can be applied on any skin type (dry, normal, or oily) and it’s even unisex! Also Read - Product review: Does The New Head & Shoulders Anti-dandruff Shampoo + Conditioner Make Your Hair Dandruff and Frizz Free?

Bella Vita Organic Glowey Face Pack, Scrub & Face Wash 3 in 1: This pack is for glowing skin and comes with an applicator brush. Whenever you are in a hurry and don’t have time for a salon, then Glowey face pack will come to your rescue for sure. Apply it on a weekly basis for 15 to 20 minutes, and wash it off. It is the best cleanser we have used so far for the face as walnut grits gently scrub the skin while pink clay mildly exfoliates, improving the skin’s complexion, and giving the glowing, bright, and smooth skin.

Bella Vita Organic De-Tan Face Brightening Pack: Detan packs are mostly used to improve the skin tone. It brighten ups the face and give deeply tanned and sun-damaged skin a glow. Not only tan, this D Tan face pack works on other marks and spots on your face caused due to sun damage. It also helps fight acne, pigmentation and blemishes. Apply the mask all over your face and neck, leave it on for 15 minutes and use twice a week for best results. It’s 100 % organic and smells heaven.

Bella Vita Organic UbtanPlus Face Glow Pack: It’s the best facial for home. We have seen the changes as chandan has relieving, sterile, and mitigating properties. It is additionally a characteristic skin coolant, which diminishes skin irritations and its scent mitigates the state of mind. They have instructions given for different types of skin. Soak in rose water or milk for dry skin/normal water or aloe vera for normal to oily skin to make a creamy paste. Apply on face and neck and leave it to dry for 10-15 minutes and can be used weekly for glowing skin.

The products that we’ve been using are super-gentle on the skin and the results are beyond satisfying! All you have to do is go to Bella Vita’s website.

Disclaimer: These products are best suitable for the author’s skin. We would recommend you try the products only after knowing your skin type.