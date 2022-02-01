Almonds are known to be one of the most popular nuts and are enjoyed by people across the globe. Almond are a powerhouse of nutrients. The rich, crunchy brown-cased almonds (badaam) are packed with vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. They are often linked to longevity and increased brain capacity. These seeds are high in fat but are healthy and nutritious. You can add almonds to your breakfast drink almond milk or eat it as a snack. Almond flour is used for many delicacies. Almonds are rich in unsaturated fat, low in saturated fatty acids and contain phytosterol antioxidants. But many people soak almonds overnight and consume them on an empty stomach, ever wondered why? Lifestyle and Wellness influencer Upasana Kochhar explained that almonds have a tough, hard outer texture that can make them difficult to digest.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: 5 Foods You Should Stop Eating Immediately to Lose Weight And Get That Toned Body

She emphasises "Eat Right", which not only means eating the right foods but eating the food correctly – in terms of timing, quantity and preparation to leverage optimum benefit.

There is no denying that almonds are a power-packed source of nutrients with multiple health benefits, however, it is important to eat them most beneficially.

Upasana says that almonds have a tough, hard outer texture that can make them difficult to digest. Soaking overnight softens them, making them easier for our body to break down and release nutrients in comparison to the unsoaked ones.

Creating a morning ritual of starting the day with soaked almonds can help you in numerous ways.

Almonds being rich in fibre and protein allow you to feel satiated reducing the unnecessary hunger pangs thereby stopping you from bingeing and gaining those extra kilos. Since we were kids we have heard almonds boost brain power and that is so true. Almonds are rightly called “Brain Food” because they are so rich in Vitamin E that are known to strengthen cognitive abilities.”

When is the best time to consume almonds?

“In terms of timing, the best time for eating soaked almonds is right in the morning when you are empty stomach,” adds Wellness Influencer, Upasana Kochhar. She additionally talks about her transition from Dairy based milk to Almond milk.

Make it in-home every day by overnight soaking, grinding, and straining raw almonds. She describes this as a very restorative drink that provides another delicious way to ingest soaked and peeled almonds.

“Post filtering, it is much lighter in texture and taste than other plant-based milk options and lower in calorie count than cow milk, for weight watchers. You can cook with it or drink it plain unsweetened or flavour it with organic honey, dates or palm jaggery.”

Making such small swaps reassures me that I’m moving one step at a time- towards a “Better Me”.

Alternatives like Unsweetened Almond milk, being low on carbs can also be a useful bet for people with diabetes.