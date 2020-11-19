Is your immune system strong enough to fight against the various health conditions spreading this season due to pollution? With the sudden rise in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, people will be more vulnerable to health conditions. People with no respiratory problems are suddenly facing breathing issues. Due to pollution, the risk is acute for those who suffer from health risks such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases. The contaminated and polluted air that we breathe injects ozone, nitrogen dioxide, particulate matter, diesel exhaust particles, etc. into the lungs. Many times, our lungs fight these pollutants, but did you know that antioxidants present in the food can also boost your immunity and protect your body from air pollution? Amla for instance is a superfood or Indian gooseberry that you can add to your daily diet to fight health risks because of pollution. Also Read - Lung Cancer Cases Up Five-Fold In Non-Smokers, Reveals Apollo

To combat the harsh effects of air pollution, you must rely on Amla. The citrus fruit has compounds that can help you in boosting your immunity, decrease the effects of pollution on your lungs. If you wish to stay in pink of your health this winter season, then this green citrus fruit is the best pick. If you cannot eat raw amla, then you can opt for an amla pickle, juice, or candies. This fruit is harvested between the month of October and February. Amla has Vitamin C, Zeatin, different types of amino acids, minerals, and antioxidants that will help you stay healthy from inside and out. Amla will help you with so many things like losing weight, purifying blood, lightening skin tone and so much more. Also Read - Air Pollution May Impact Mental Health Later in Life: Study

Here is a list of the benefits of consuming amla: Also Read - Masks Do Not Impair Lung Function During Exercise, Here’s All You Need To Know

1. Reduces Bad Cholesterol: Amla is rich in Chromium which helps in reducing bad cholesterol in the body.

2. Anti-Aging: Since Amla is known to have antioxidants, it will prevent many diseases. It destroys every radical that promotes aging and wrinkles. So, if you drink Amla juice daily, it will help you look young. It will also eliminate every skin problem you ever had.

3. Helps in digestion: Do you often have digestion problems? Well, you know what the solution is- amla! Since amla has fiber it helps in digestion effectively and it will keep you away from any bowel issues. Your bowel movements will be fine with amla.

4. A supple, glowy skin: Every woman looks for natural ways to improve their skin texture, to get rid of blemishes, and to make it glow. Consume amla daily and you will see how you start glowing. You also have the option of applying an amla mask so that it removes all your dead skin.

5. Reduces the risk of heart diseases: One of the best ways to reduce the risk of heart diseases is by drinking amla juice or consuming anything that has amla in it. It pumps blood to the heart and rest of the body and also ensures that there is hardly any cholesterol build-up. If you have amla regularly, your chances of heart stroke and heart attack will be also less.

One needs a healthy body to overcome any health adversity. 15-30 minutes of exercise, pranayam for the lungs, and adequate rest will help you to strengthen your immunity in addition to food.