Chocolates are a lot more than just being a guilty pleasure. Did you know, eating 100 grams of chocolates every day is beneficial for your health? As per a study, chocolates can cut the risk of heart diseases and strokes. Chocolates lead to lower levels of total fats, according to a study published in Nutrition. Not just that, chocolates are filled with antioxidants and works as an aphrodisiac food. Also Read - Happy Chocolate Day 2021: Date, Significance, History, And How to Celebrate

Chocolate is created from the cacao seeds of the Theobroma tree, and it comes in liquid, solid, or powdered form. It is again divided into three common forms like dark, milk, or white chocolate, with each serving a purpose of its own when it comes to consumption or being used for cooking. Since it is fattening and contains sugar, it is advisable not to consume too much of it. Also Read - How Stress Can Affect Your Skin; Home Remedies to Fight Acne and Other Skin Conditions

Here are 5 health benefits of eating chocolates: Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine For Smokers: Research Says Those Who Smoke Should Get COVID Jab on Priority

– Helps in fighting diabetes: If you have sweet tooth, then consuming chocolates can help in reducing the risk of diabetes. Chocolates have flavonoids that can be beneficial for your health.

– Stress buster: Have you heard that chocolates are stress busters, binging on dark chocolates may help as it has stress-relieving properties.

– Healthy and Glowing skin: Eating chocolates can keep your skin hydrated and give a youthful shine to your skin, it helps in maintaining the blood flow.

– Weight loss: Chocolates are great for weight loss, it can help in stabilizing your blood sugar level, reduce cravings and control your appetite.

– Protects your heart: If you binge on dark chocolates, then it is proven that eating chocolates 5 times per week lowered the risk of heart disease by 57%.

This chocolate day, binge on chocolate guilt-free.