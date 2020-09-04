Benefits of Cinnamon in COVID-19: While the world is reeling from the novel coronavirus, almost everyone is shifting to healthy/natural options to protect themselves from the virus. This is indeed a time when all of us need to take extra measures to stay safe this season. With the virus spreading many folds, fighting the infection is the need of the hour. Also Read - COVID-19 Related Miscarriage is Now a Reality: Here's All You Need to Know About it

And that can be achieved if one takes care of their health and take precautionary measures. During this season, it is also common to catch a regular cold and cough too. But did you know, adding few spices to your daily diet can help you fight the regular flu too? Also Read - WHO Feels Widespread Vaccination Against COVID Not Possible Until Middle of 2021

Adding cinnamon to your diet has many benefits. Don’t believe us? Cinnamon is a highly delicious spice, which has many medicinal properties. It has been used as an ingredient throughout history, dating back as far as Ancient Egypt. It used to be rare and valuable and was regarded as a gift fit for kings. These days, cinnamon is cheap, available in every supermarket, and found as an ingredient in various foods and recipes. Also Read - School, College Reopening News: Online Classes Allowed in Assam, no regular Class Till Sept 30

Here are a few benefits of the delicious spice which can help you fight flu, cancer, and many more life-threatening diseases.

1. Keep your lung infections at bay

According to reports, one of the important components of Cinnamon i.e. Cinnamaldehyde may help fight various kinds of infection. The spice has shown that it has effectively treated respiratory tract infections caused by fungi.

2. May protect against cancer

According to many scientific reports, the cinnamon extract may protect against cancer. But this study was made on animals. These findings were supported by test-tube experiments, which showed that cinnamon activates protective antioxidant responses in human colon cells, it is not yet confirmed whether the spice has any effect on humans.

3. Boosts Immune system

This aromatic spice is a rich source of antioxidants which helps in giving a boost to your immunity system. You can prepare cinnamon with tea or lukewarm water with a hint of lemon.

4. It helps in reduced risk of heart diseases

Cinnamon has medicinal properties which may help and improve some key risk factors for heart disease, including cholesterol and blood pressure.

5. Helps in lowering Blood Sugar levels

This aromatic spice has over the years reduced the fasting blood sugars levels, it has a potent anti-diabetic effect.

Add this kitchen ingredient to your daily diet and boost your immunity.