Benefits of Coconut Milk: We all crave to have a refreshing drink after a long, tiring day at work. We all have that surge to sip on a cooling, hydrating drink don’t we? So, why not try something new, get over the regular lemonade, and try Coconut Milk! The thick, milk-like fluid comes from the white flesh of mature brown coconuts, a fruit of the coconut tree. Also Read - Skincare Awareness Month: 5 Home Remedies For Flawless, Glowing Skin

It has many benefits to offer- coconut milk has a thick consistency and a rich, creamy texture. People down south commonly use this milk to prepare multiple cuisines. And it is a common ingredient across the world. A lot of people prepare smoothies, pouring it into their coffees, desserts, and rich sauces. Also Read - Here’s How You Can Differentiate Between Covid-19 Related Fever And Influenza Fever

Just FYI, Coconut water and Coconut milk are not the same, coconut water is usually found in green coconuts. Coconut water is the clear liquid that comes out of the young and green coconut. Although, coconut water also has great health benefits. Also Read - Suffering From Breakouts Under Your Mask? You May Have A Case Of 'Maskne'

The coconut milk is prepared by grating flesh from a brown coconut and soaking it in water, straining it to produce a milk-like consistency.

Did you if you consume Coconut milk in moderation, it can be beneficial for your health as well as your beauty regime? Coconut flesh is highly nutritious and rich in fiber, vitamins C, E, B1, B3, B5, and B6, and minerals including iron, selenium, sodium, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorous. It is lactose-free, so if you want to switch from regular cow’s milk, here’s a substitute. A lot of vegans opt for coconut milk.

Here we give you five benefits of adding that sweet coconut milk to your diet:

1. Good for your Heart: Coconut milk is rich in lauric acid, which might have a positive effect on cholesterol levels in men and women.

2. Can help you lose those extra kilos: According to a study, Coconuts have 12% medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), and capric and caprylic acid which do not get stored as fat in your body. It also helps in promoting the production of ketones and induces satiety, which may help in reducing a few kilos.

3. Repairs damaged and dry hair: Coconut has moisturizing properties that can be used to treat dry, itchy scalp. Massage the coconut milk for 5 minutes, followed by a hot towel that will help moisturize your hair. Coconut Milk also helps in promoting hair growth, it has essential nutrients that will promote hair growth.

4. Say Bye-Bye to Acne: The fats in the coconut milk do not clog pores of the skin which helps in preventing Acne. Did you know by applying coconut milk on your face you can prevent aging? Well, it does. It has vitamin C which helps to maintain the elasticity and flexibility of your skin.

5. Helps in controlling Diabetes: It helps to control blood glucose levels, it also has antioxidants properties that maintain insulin secretion in the body.

Experience this tasty milk alternative today!