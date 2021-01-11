Coconut water is often termed as the miracle water. It is the best drink to beat the scorching heat and is also an instant energy booster. This tropical fruit tops the list to be the most healthy and delicious. Coconut is used in our kitchen as an oil, snack, and drink. Coconut water has many vitamins and minerals and is known for its concentration of electrolytes. You can find this wonder drink at every nook and corner and you can sip this refreshing drink any time of the day. Also Read - Aerobics Can Make Your Brain Sharper, Improve Memory At Any Age

If you want to go the healthy way, then adding this wonder drink to your daily diet can reap maximum benefits. Read on to know the benefits of Coconut water:

Helps in Weight Loss: A single of coconut water has only 48 calories and it has zero fat. It has bio-active enzymes that help in digestion and boost your metabolism. You can have coconut water 3-4 times a day and it will help you lose weight.

Detox drink: Coconut water can help you detoxify your body. It will provide ample hydration and cleanse the toxins in your body. This drink will make you feel refreshed.

Helps in digestion: Thanks to its bioactive compounds and high concentration of fiber, consuming coconut water can help in digestion and reduces the chances of acid reflux as per an NDTV report. A glass of coconut water can get rid of bloating or acidity too.

A cleanser for dry skin: It has antibacterial properties that help hydrate the cleanse the dry skin. You can apply it on your face directly too. It removes makeup, dirt, and excess oil.

Hydrates your skin, removes acne: Coconut water is 94% water, you can add coconut water products to your skincare routine if you have parched skin or patches. It also helps in soothing inflamed skin, blemishes, and other skin issues. If you have acne-prone skin, then adding coconut water to your skincare routine may help.

Fatigue and stress: If you want to instantly feel charged up, then adding coconut water can relieve stress and fatigue.