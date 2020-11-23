Do you love your hot cuppa? Coffee- if you are a caffeine lover, the name in itself can create a rush of excitement. You need your daily dose of caffeine, if you are low, happy, sad, tired, sleep-deprived, you need coffee to kick start your day. Coffee was originated in the 10th century AD in Ethiopia, a farmer couple found this coffee plant and they boiled the leaves of the magical fruit in water and it was believed that the beverage has medicinal properties. And soon after, coffee travelled the middle eastern world. Also Read - Russia's Sputnik V To Cost Lower Than Pfizer, Moderna's COVID Vax

Coffee is often consumed for its medicinal benefits. Coffee has powerful chemical compounds that work to prevent diseases. Studies have found that coffee has many health benefits attached to its name. Here, we are listing a few:

1. Coffee is good for your liver: Coffee can save your liver as it has many protective properties that can curtail liver cirrhosis. The beverage can also save you from the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

2. Keeps diabetes away: A study states that the compounds chlorogenic acid and quinides in coffee increase sensitivity to insulin and hence lower blood glucose levels. That’s why coffee is known for its anti-diabetic properties.

3. Helps you in weight loss: If you ask anybody who identifies herself or himself as a fitness freak about their favourite type of stimulant, the answer, most often, is black coffee. Black coffee has been shown to suppress appetite and boost your metabolism. These make it excellent for weight loss.

4. Stimulates your brain: Coffee has plenty of antioxidants that work to fight free radical damage. It is also known to be beneficial to neurotransmitters of your brain and that’s why some studies link it to a lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia, and Parkinson’s Disease.

5. Healthy Heart: Coffee is known to help widen your arteries because of the presence of nitric oxide. It has anti-inflammatory properties too. If you want to keep cardiovascular diseases and stroke away, it would be a good idea to have a cup of coffee daily.

