70 percent of the human body is made of water. Water is the most important element for everyone in order to sustain. Did you know, our ancestors used to water in copper containers? In fact, it is said that drinking water stored in a copper vessel is beneficial for health. As per Ayurveda, if we consume water stored in a copper container/vessel/glass, it can cure all three doshas in our body i.e. Vata, Kapha, and Pitta. It is believed that storing water in a copper container creates a natural purification process.

While we have moved on from the old-fashioned ways of storing water because of RO purifiers and water filters, this may not sound as exciting. Well, storing water in a copper vessel can kill all the microorganisms, molds, fungi, algae and bacteria, that were present in the water which is harmful to the body, it makes the water perfectly fit for drinking. If you store water in a copper vessel overnight or for four hours, copper ions dissolve in that water in small amounts, the process is called Oligodynamic Effect. Copper has properties including antimicrobial, antioxidant, anti-carcinogenic, and anti-inflammatory. It will neutralize toxins too. IT is one of the essential mineral important for human health.

Since your body cannot synthesize copper, we need to take it in a dietary form. You can try having food including seafood, organ meats, whole grains, lentils, nuts, seeds, chocolate, cereals, potatoes, peas and some dark green leafy vegetables. In fact, consuming 2 to 3 glasses of water which has been stored in a copper vessel will give your body enough copper.

Benefits of Copper-enriched water:

1. Helps your digestive system: Copper-infused water can kill harmful bacteria and even reduce inflammation. Copper will help in digestion and cures ulcers and infections. Copper cleanse body and detox it too.

2. Helps in weight loss: Copper helps in breaking down body fat as it also helps in making your digestive system better.

3. Reduces fine lines and wrinkles: Over the years, copper is used as a natural remedy to cure fine lines, wrinkles on the face. It has antioxidant and cell forming properties which helps in fighting off free radicals. Copper will also help you in producing new and healthy skin cells.

4. Healthy heart: Copper will minimize the risk of developing heart disease as it helps in regulating blood pressure, heart rate, and lower bad cholesterol.

5. Mitigates risk of cancer: Thanks to its antioxidant properties, copper helps fight off free radicals and negate ill effects.