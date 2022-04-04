While lemon is popular as an easy weight-loss remedy, it can also set right the course of your bodily functions, if taken the correct way. Rich in Vitamins C and B, riboflavin, and minerals such as calcium, phosphorus and magnesium, lemon is known to be a fat-cutter.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: 4 Methods to Avoid Risk of Headaches While Following Keto Diet

While lemon alone won't burn fat but would add value to the body in numerous ways. If you are at your ideal weight, you can have a lemon a day. Underweight people can have half of it, and overweight people have around two lemons a day.

Lemon has anti-ageing properties as well, whether consumed or applied on the skin. It can be applied to the scalp to reduce dandruff and give shine and volume to one's mane.

Lemon juice rubbed onto the face and allowed to dry, can help get rid of blackheads and acne, and reduces wrinkles.

Benefits of drinking lemon water:

It is a liver tonic. Use this concoction to detoxify your liver.

Lemon water could help in toothache relief.

As the juice is rich in potassium, it is good for your heart and for controlling high blood pressure, reducing mental stress and nausea.

To alleviate asthma or respiratory problems

Lemon juice mixed with organic jaggery is good for smokers, as it replenishes the Vitamin C lost because of smoking.

It is a natural blood purifier.

Use it for gargling if you have a sore throat.

How to use: Fill a bottle with water and throw in some slices of lemon with skin. Sip on this throughout the day. You can also start your day with warm water containing lemon juice and organic honey.

(With inputs by IANS)