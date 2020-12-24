Benefits of Garlic: Na, we are not talking about garlic bread but about adding Garlic to your daily diet. This pungent, spicy ingredient has been part of our kitchen for centuries. Did you know? Garlic has medicinal properties as it has antibacterial and antiseptic properties. That’s right, Garlic not just makes a pizza and pasta more flavourful but can also benefit you and your health. Also Read - Exposure To Metals May Impact Pregnancy And Can Disrupt Women’s Hormones

Garlic contains allicin- a therapeutic agent because of which it gets its pungent smell. Not just that, it is also rich in manganese, potassium, iron, calcium, and vitamin C. Here, we are listing 11 benefits of Garlic:

1. Wards off cold and flu

Garlic has the potential to fight cold and flu. If you are suffering from the seasonal flu, then consuming garlic tea or having two garlic on an empty stomach can help you get some relief.

2. Good for your heart

Thanks to its therapeutic agent- allicin which stops the oxidizing of bad cholesterol. It reduces cholesterol levels and improves your heart health. If you consume garlic on a regular basis, you can reduce the risk of blood clots and treat thrombosis, by lowering the aggregation of platelets. Garlic also reduces hypertension by relaxing blood vessels.

3. Boosts immunity

If you club garlic with honey, it can also help in boosting your overall immune system.

4. Aids weight loss: The highly nutritious has a few calories. As per Pharmeasy, Garlic reduces the expression of genes responsible for the formation of adipose cells that store fat. It also increases thermogenesis in the body and leads to the burning of more fat and lowering of LDL (bad cholesterol).

5. Improves cholesterol levels

The pungent spice can lower total and LDL cholesterol, as per Healthline. It is super beneficial for people who are trying to maintain their cholesterol levels.

6. Prevents Alzheimer’s disease

Thanks to its antioxidants properties, it protects the body from oxidative damage or cell damage and aging. It reduces the risk of dementia or Alzheimer’s.

7. Can help you live longer

As it has many beneficial properties, cures chronic diseases, so it automatically makes you live longer.

8. Reduces the risk of cancer

The ingredient has a great number of antioxidants, that help in protecting the body against different types of cancer including lung, prostate, bladder, stomach, liver, and colon cancer.

9. Protects your eyes

It is rich in vitamin C, quercetin, manganese, and selenium, garlic is beneficial for your eyes. It helps treat eye swelling and infections.

10. Cures Intestinal Problems

Garlic is an excellent home remedy for many intestinal problems like diarrhea, dysentery, and colitis. It is also an effective treatment for worms. It will dispel the harmful bacteria in your gut without affecting the beneficial bacteria.

11. Controls Asthma

Believe it or not, consuming three cloves of garlic with a glass of milk every night before going to bed can keep asthma at bay.