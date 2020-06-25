Giloy is an ancient herb that is packed with an array of benefits. Popular for its immunity boosting properties, giloy helps in actively fighting against various pathogens. It is a part of Indian medicine from a very long time. Giloy literally means ‘Amrita’, which means the root of immortality. Its abundant medicinal properties have time and again proved that giloy is one of the most effective natural medicines. Also Read - Baba Ramdev Claims That Giloy & Ashwagandha Can 100 Percent Fight Off COVID-19 Infection

Scientifically known as Tinospora Cordifolia, giloy can be consumed either in powder form or after boiling and making a soup. You can also prepare giloy juice and have it daily in the morning. Being rich in antioxidants, this herb can boost your immunity and prevent the onset of common infections. Let’s know more about how it helps in keeping you healthy. Also Read - Here is How Giloy And Ashwagandha Treat Coronavirus

Help You Get Rid of Chronic Fever

Being an anti-pyretic in nature, giloy can prevent the onset of recurrent fever. Also, it can reduce the symptoms of some deadly diseases like dengue, malaria, swine flu etc. So, the next time you have fever, you can opt for a cup of giloy juice to get rid of it instead of popping up a paracetamol.

Boosts Digestion

Indigestion is one of the most common problems we go through. And, it can create a lot of discomfort. To take care of your digestive system and improve digestion, you can consume half a gram of giloy powder with amla daily in the morning. You can also try giloy juice with buttermilk. People who are suffering from piles can also consume giloy this way to get some relief.

Manages Diabetes

Are you a diabetic and facing issues in keeping your fluctuating blood sugar level under control? If yes, start consuming giloy. This herb helps in managing the level by assisting in the production of insulin. Giloy can also burn excess glucose and reduce the level of blood sugar. Giloy works in this regard due to its hypoglycaemic effects.