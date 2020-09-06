Benefits Of Ginger in COVID-19: Since the onset of the COVID-19, people have shifted to healthier, nutritional options to fight the virus and boost immunity. Health has become a top priority and many of us are trying to find ‘home remedies’ to fight the deadly virus. Also Read - Samyuktha Hegde's Sports Bra Upsets a Woman Who Harasses Her in Park, Richa Chadha Lends Support

Did you know, Ginger has many potential health benefits linked to it? In fact, every household in India have been using ‘Ginger’ for many years now, it is the most common ingredient in many curries and chai. The ingredient has been widely used in cookies, chocolates, cocktails, and even medicines. Even if you have never tried this knobbly sand-colored root, there are many chances that you must be familiar with the flavor and the strong smell. People often describe it’s a taste as spicy, warm, and sharp. Also Read - Amid Rapid Surge in Cases, Health Ministry to Deploy High-level Teams in Punjab, Chandigarh For COVID Management

Ginger sure helps in keeping lung infections at bay, if aptly used. Read on to find out about the health benefit of this kitchen ingredient:

1. Cure lung infections including cold and cough, boost immunity

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that help in removing toxins from the respiratory tract. It contains many vitamins and minerals including potassium, magnesium, beta-carotene, and zinc. It also has antioxidants to help support your immune system.

2. Reduce the risk of diabetes

According to a few pieces of research, ginger has active compounds that help in improving insulin and metabolism. Now, don’t grab that sweetened ginger cookie, try that unsweetened one instead!

3. Period cramps? No more

This knobbly root has properties to give your relief from that menstrual cramp. Sip up that ginger tea and enjoy your favorite show and let that ginger do its magic.

4. Soothes upset stomach

Research has proved that Ginger has multiple digestive benefits. Also, a head-up this ingredient doesn’t help in preventing food poisoning.

5. May lower risk of cancer

There are certain extracts of ginger which helps in killing lung cancer cells. It has cell-protecting properties which can reportedly lower the risk of certain cancers, according to recent findings.

Fun fact: Did you know, the kitchen ingredient is from the same family as turmeric? Ginger has many other benefits too. It can help you to lose those kilos, may help in preventing heart diseases, can help you curb morning sickness.

Brb, running to the kitchen to make myself a ginger tea. You should too!