Beetroot or chukandar is a superfood, it is packed with nutritional values. But why do we call beetroot a superfood? A superfood contains an above average minerals and vitamins and beetroot tops the list. The vibrant veggie is filled with all things healthy, it has Vitamin C, folate, potassium, fibre, antioxidants, it also helps in purifying the blood and stimulate the blood flow too. Chukandar is a winter vegetable that helps you stay healthy and warm during the cold months. The root veggie can be eaten raw in the form of a salad, boiled or roasted. If you haven't stocked your kitchen with beetroot, then it's time to do so.

Consuming beetroot in winters is good for you. It has phytonutrients, also known as betalains which contains powerful antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and detoxification properties. Especially in winters, we are in a lookout of foods which can give us ample energy and boost our immune system, and beetroot helps in just that and more. That's not all, it has nitrates which helps in providing oxygen to the muscles.

A new study has found that drinking beetroot juice promotes a mix of mouth bacteria associated with healthier blood vessels and brain function. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Redox Biology'.

Here are health benefits of eating beetroot in winters:

Detoxifies the body: It is one of the most effective detox drinks and it will stimulate your liver cells and flush out toxins from your body. Glycine betaine and methionine in the juice restricts the fatty acids from piling up in the body.

Hair Growth: If you’re struggling with hair loss, then its time to include beetroot in your daily diet. Beet juice can prevent hair loss and it is a rich source of potassium. Lack of potassium is usually linked to hair loss. This nutrient is essential for growth of the hair. So, the juice will promote hair growth.

Good for your heart: According to many studies, drinking beetroot juice will lower the blood pressure and keep your heart healthy. Your heart works harder if you have blood pressure, which is caused by constricted blood vessels, and this accelerates the wear and tear process. The beetroot juice contains nitrate, which helps in lowering the blood pressure by dilating the vessels.

Boosts Immunity: With Covid-19 and flu season, it is important to keep our immunity intact. Beetroot is a health booster as it loaded with betaine, folic acid, iron, potassium along vitamin A & C.

Reduces blemishes and pigmentation: Rich in vitamin C, beet juice reduce the appearance of blemish and pigmentations. It evens out your skin tone and helps with pigmentation and discoloration.

Time to add this versatile veggie to your winter diet now!