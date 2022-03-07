We all like to experiment with food on our free time. We like to flaunt our culinary skills time and time again. However, there are times when we are confused about certain ingredient and their usage. We need to make sure we include ingredients that cater to our health requirements and provides the most of it.Also Read - Nutrition Suggests 3 Foods That Can Help in Keeping Hot Flashes at Bay

Taking it to Instagram, Niti Sheth, medical and health expert shared the difference and benefits of fresh and dry ginger. The caption read,” Ever get confused about which ginger to use when? I do! So I’ve tried to simplify it and make it a bit easier to understand. Let me know if you find this helpful!” Also Read - Food Tips: 11 Do’s And Don’ts You Need to Know Before Baking Cakes With Edible Flowers or Laces

Fresh ginger is also known as ardraka and moist.

What Are The Benefits of Fresh Ginger?

It helps in improving your peripheral circulation and induce sweating.

It is helpful for menstrual cramps. You can make a hot ginger tea.

When you feel aggravated vata.

You can use it as mild laxative.

Dry ginger is also known as sunthi. It means dry.

What Are The Benefits of Dry Ginger?