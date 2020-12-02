Indians have been consuming honey or Shahad (in Hindi) in various forms over the years. Be it in lemon water, honey lemon tea, this sticky, thick, and sweet-tasting liquid have rich minerals including iron, magnesium, and calcium. As per the National Honey Board, Shahad is good for you! It is fat-free, cholesterol-free, sodium-free and this liquid is rightly termed as nature’s sweet nectar. Also Read - Viral Load Of Asymptomatic Patients Higher As Compared To Symptomatic Patients

Honey has been used since ancient times for food as well as medicine. Honey is high in beneficial plant compounds and it also offers many health benefits. It is said that one can replace refined sugar with honey as it is fully healthy and calorie-free too. Also Read - Stress in Pregnancy May Influence Baby's Brain Development

Here are the benefits of Honey: Also Read - Here's How You Can Keep Your Dog Happy?

1. Honey is a natural energy booster: Ditch those high on calorie energy drinks and switch to honey instead. Honey’s natural sugar can help you fight fatigue due to exercise and gives an energy boost immediately.

2. Treats cold and cough: Honey has many medicinal properties that naturally helps in curing sore throat, cold, and cough. It has antioxidants and bacteria-fighting assets which helps in fighting infections caused by viruses, bacteria, and fungi. It helps to relieve nocturnal cough, allowing proper sleep. Honey helps in boosting immunity.

3. Nourishes your skin: This sticky, thick liquid can help in keeping your skin nourished and moisturized. You can mix honey with a face pack and it will elevate your skincare routine by a notch. It is a natural antiseptic, which often helps in treating bruises, wounds, burns, and other infections.

4. Aids in weight loss: Honey if consumed with warm water with lemon, first thing in the morning can help you in shedding weight. Honey has anti-cellulite treatment, which helps to increase body metabolism. It is also good for improving your overall health.

5. Soft and shiny Hair: Honey not just moisturizes face and skin, it also helps moisturizing hair and fight dandruff which leaves you with silky, shiny hair. You can add a tablespoon of honey with any shampoo.

So, add honey to your daily diet now!