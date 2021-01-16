Kiwi, the vibrant green sliced fruit with black seeds has always spruced up the dessert, smoothie, and otherwise boring fruit bowls. The Chinese origin fruit is refreshing, packed with a lot of flavour, and has many medicinal benefits attached to its name. There is not just one, but many health benefits of adding kiwi to your daily diet.

Kiwi is also low on calories, one kiwi contains 61 calories, 15 gms of carbohydrates, 9 gms sugar. It is often referred to as a superfood and it can have a very positive impact on your health. Here, we have listed the many health benefits of the pungent fruit, kiwi. Read on: Also Read - 7 Benefits of Lifting Weights Every Women Should Know

– Kiwi can treat asthma: Asthma can be draining, but as per a few studies, it was found that Kiwi is beneficial for asthma patients as it is filled with antioxidants and has a high amount of Vitamin C that may help in treating asthma. Also Read - Benefits of Coconut Water: Best For Weight Loss And Other Health-Beauty Problems

– Kiwi helps in digestion: Kiwi is rich in fiber and it is beneficial for intestinal health and digestion. Not just that, the pungent fruit is an excellent home remedy for constipation as it is a natural laxative. According to a study, kiwi contains proteolytic enzyme actinidin in good amount and it improves protein digestion and improves bowel movement. Also Read - Benefits Of Malai: Milk Cream For Glowing, Supple and Smooth Skin

– Kiwi as immunity booster: Did you know that kiwi has anti-fungal and anti-microbial properties that can help in fighting infections and other diseases? The refreshing fruit can help in the regulation of adaptive and innate immunity, which is important for staying disease-free. Consumption of kiwi also reduces the symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections as well as cold and flu.

– Kiwi improves vision: Kiwi can help you with your vision as it can prevent macular degeneration and vision loss. The fruit has zeaxanthin and lutein that help in giving enough vitamin to your eyes.

– Kiwi makes your skin flawless: Consuming kiwi on a regular basis can fight blemishes and signs of aging like wrinkles. It will make your skin tighter and improves the health of your skin as it contains tons of Vitamin C and polysaccharides, which promote the production of collagen in the body. Collagen is the building block required to maintain skin, tendons and bones. Kiwi is also packed with antioxidants and carotenoids, which protect your skin from UV light and are beneficial for the health of your skin.

– Kiwi induces sleep: Having trouble sleeping? Add Kiwi to your diet as it a good source of serotonin, which promotes good sleep.