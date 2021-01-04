If you have grown up in India, chances are that your parents or grandparents must have recommended you use of ‘Malai’ or milk cream instead of chemical-filled face creams. For the unversed, Malai is the thick layer of fat and protein cream that forms on the surface of the milk. This thick yellowish layer is often used in cooking and is even consumed directly with milk by adding a dash of sugar. In fact, many bloggers and YouTubers claims that Malai has many hidden benefits. Also Read - Beauty Trends of 2020: From Jade Rollers to Bold Brows - Top 5 Trends That Will Rule 2021 as Well

We all know the benefits of besan, Haldi, and how beneficial they are when it comes to a skincare routine. Malai too can do wonders to your skin and make your skin supple, glowing, and flawless. From fixing dry skin to removing the stubborn tan, it can cure it all. Don't believe us, read the numerous benefits of milk cream:

– Moisture your skin

The winter season can make the skin itchy and dry. If you don’t want to invest a hefty amount in chemical-filled face creams, then you can try milk cream. It will moisturize your skin, keep it hydrated and make you glow.

– Removes tanning

Believe it or not, Malai can get rid of that nasty tan. It will keep your skin nourished and give your skin a cooling sensation. Just apply malai on your face and let it stay for 10 minutes. You can rinse malai with water. For better results, you can mix malai with besan and apply it as a face pack. Leave it for 10 minutes and rinse it with lukewarm water. For best results, do it twice a week.

– For smooth, glowing skin

Want radiant skin? Then rely on milk cream. You can try the besan and malai face pack twice a week or you can also try to go for turmeric and malai face pack if you are looking for a golden glow. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it for 10 minutes. Rinse it with water.

– Bye-bye dead skin

Did you know milk cream has a natural exfoliator? It can remove dead skin and keep your skin moisturized, nourished, and vitalized. Just mix malai with oatmeal or breadcrumbs and gently rub it on your skin. Not just face, you can apply it on your arms, elbows, knees, legs, and neck. Scrub it for a few minutes and wash it off with water, as per NDTV.

– Cleanse your skin

Milk cream acts as a natural cleanser and can cure clogged pores. You can get rid of your blemishes and lighten your skin tone. Just make a mixture of malai, orange, and lemon. To make this face pack, add a tablespoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice, and a tablespoon of orange juice. To this, add a tablespoon of malai and mix well. Apply it on your face avoiding the area around your eyes, and wash it off well after 30 minutes.

So, will you try the malai face pack today?