Mushrooms are known for their great taste and have many health benefits attached to their name. It comes in different sizes, shapes colours. They are used in many different cuisines globally and adds a unique flavour to any given dish. Add it to your daily diet as it is packed with essential vitamins and minerals.

Adding a mushroom serving to the diet can increase the intake of several micronutrients, including shortfall nutrients such as vitamin D, without any increase in calories, sodium, or fat, according to a study published in the journal Food Science and Nutrition. The findings indicated that adding 84 grams of serving of mushrooms increased several shortfall nutrients including potassium and fiber. This was true for the white, crimini, and portabella 1:1:1 mix and oyster mushrooms.

Nutritional Benefits of Mushrooms:

If you add 84 grams of mushrooms to your diet, it will increase in:

Dietary fiber (5 percent-6 percent)

Copper (24 percent-32 percent)

Phosphorus (6 percent)

Potassium (12 percent-14 percent)

Selenium (13 percent-14 percent)

The study also says that adding mushroom can help in increasing:

Zinc (5 percent-6 percent)

Riboflavin (13 percent-15 percent)

Niacin (13 percent-14 percent)

Choline (5 per cent-6 percent) in both adolescents and adults; but had no impact on calories, carbohydrate, fat, or sodium.

Health Benefits of Mushrooms:

– Boosts Immunity: Adding mushroom to your diet can help in improving immunity as it stimulates microphages in the immune system which helps in enhancing its ability to defeat foreign bodies and making you less susceptible to serious illnesses, as per webmd.com.

– Helps in weight loss: When the mushroom is combined with exercise and few other lifestyle changes, it can help in losing weight and has been proven beneficial in the long-term.

– Lower Blood pressure: If you are suffering from high blood pressure as mushroom has potassium in abundance which can help in reducing the negative impact of sodium.

– Boosts memory: As per the research, the National University of Singapore found that eating two 3/4 cup servings of cooked mushrooms per week may reduce your odds of mild cognitive decline.

– Anti-ageing: As per a Penn State Study, mushrooms are rich in two antioxidants including ergothioneine and glutathione. These antioxidants work hard to protect one’s body from the physiological stress which usually causes ageing and wrinkles.

How to eat mushrooms:

You can find mushrooms at any grocery store. You can have crimini mushrooms raw, cooked, sliced, or even unsliced. Just boil them for 5 minutes until they are soft and sautéed in a hot pan. You can use any oil, but olive oil is most preferred. Cook them on medium heat for eight minutes until they are brown on the edges. Mushrooms are versatile, you can consume them in many ways and pair them with other ingredients.