The navel is the source of life and growth. It provides nutrients, blood, and oxygen to the baby in the womb through the navel. Even as an adult, your navel, which is also the core of your body, is one of the key points of sustenance and growth. Also Read - Black Fungus Among Kids: What Should You do to Protect Them?

So, like other parts of our body which benefit by oiling does the navel as well? Not just the belly button, but the entire body, including our skin, benefits when you oil the navel. It is a primitive tradition described in our Vedas and Ayurveda, in which women and men oil their navels to nourish their entire bodies. Your belly button has been medically proven to be related to various veins throughout your body and oiling it can help you heal from a variety of ailments. Also Read - Shocking Side-Effects of Garlic | Is Consuming Lahsun Dangerous During Pregnancy?

Preeti Chadha, Founder, IREMIA shares the importance of oiling the belly button: Also Read - What is Intermittent Fasting? How to do Intermittent Fasting And it's Benefits

Why navel oiling?

If we talk about the technique of navel oiling in general, it has a lot of benefits, as most mothers have taught their children it can help with correcting, balancing, and repairing neural connections in their bodies.

Benefits of oiling:

People commonly use mustard, cow ghee (desi ghee) or coconut oil on the navel, but it is ineffective due to the lack of ayurvedic qualities with heating elements. Massage should be with an oil that contains extracts such as neem, tea tree, lemon, grapeseed, and almond oil, which helps cleanse your belly button, for the greatest effects.

Oiling the navel helps to detoxify the body and promotes healthy, radiant skin, free from radical damage. Furthermore, the navel absorbs oil more quickly and supplies sustenance from within.

How to practice it?

This procedure takes only two minutes. Pour oil over your belly button and that’s all there is to it. Massage your belly button in a circular motion for 5-10 minutes after applying it to your navel. For the best outcome, do so every day before going to bed or after bath. Also, oiling at night can make you feel more relaxed when you wake up in the morning.

During the menstrual cycle also, you can apply coconut oil to your navel, it helps soothe cramps.

The belly button is more than just a little dot on your navel; it’s the chamber that has the answer to a slew of cosmetic issues. The belly button is connected to many veins throughout the body, and when it is nourished with oil, it aids in the treatment of a variety of health issues. Whatever carrier or oil you choose- coconut, mustard, or rosemary, will be beneficial to you!

Helps to remove dirt: Cleaning the belly button removes bacteria and filth that has accumulated and keeps the stomach and navel regions clear of any potential ailments.

Cleaning the belly button removes bacteria and filth that has accumulated and keeps the stomach and navel regions clear of any potential ailments. Helps to purify the skin: Massaging and routinely oiling your belly button should be on your to-do list if you desire a radiant face and healthier skin texture. Oiling your belly button might help clean your blood and get rid of pollutants and blemishes. Therapeutic oils such as neem oil, rosehip oil, coconut oil, and lemon essential oil can help.

Massaging and routinely oiling your belly button should be on your to-do list if you desire a radiant face and healthier skin texture. Oiling your belly button might help clean your blood and get rid of pollutants and blemishes. Therapeutic oils such as neem oil, rosehip oil, coconut oil, and lemon essential oil can help. Lightens lip shade : Coconut oil applied to the belly button every night before bedtime lightens and protects your lips from chapping.

: Coconut oil applied to the belly button every night before bedtime lightens and protects your lips from chapping. Good for eyes: If you suffer from poor vision then you must try out oiling your belly button with a diluted solution mixed with mustard oil and so it will improve your eye health. Also, for those who constantly strain their eyes on the screens, it is a good way to reduce the appearance of puffy eyes and dark circles.

(With inputs from IANS)