Consuming olive oil regularly can potentially increase your longevity. It has a protective role in preventing chronic diseases and conditions like CVD, metabolic syndrome, obesity, diabetes, and cancer, says research published in the British Journal of Nutrition. Popularly known as ‘liquid gold’, olive oil is mostly grown and consumed in the Mediterranean. Extracted from the olive fruit, this oil boasts about both health and beauty benefits. From lowering your risk of developing cardiovascular diseases to improving skin health, and keeping hair healthy, olive oil does it all for you. Here are some of the major reasons why you must add olive oil in your daily diet.

Prevents the onset of stroke

Two major reasons behind stroke include high blood pressure and accumulation of cholesterol in the arteries supplying blood (carrying oxygen and nutrients) to the brain. And, olive oil actually prevents deposition of fat and increase in blood pressure, reducing your risk of developing stroke.

Helps in weight loss

Being jam-packed with monosaturated fatty acids, olive oil can keep your blood sugar level under control, thus helping you in weight loss. Also, its consumption can create a feeling of satiety, thus preventing you from overeating, which is one of the major reasons behind weight gain.

Helps manage diabetes

If you are suffering from type 2 diabetes, you must opt for olive oil. As mentioned above, it can help manage your blood sugar level. Additionally, it can improve your body’s insulin sensitivity, says a study published in the journal Current Diabetes Reviews.

Treats rheumatoid arthritis

This autoimmune disease can lead to symptoms like joint pain, swelling, and stiffness in the body. Daily intake of olive oil can help you get rid of these problems gradually. These positive effects are due to the presence of omega-3 fatty acid in olive oil. This fatty acid works by improving the inflammatory markers and reducing oxidative stress in the body.

Prevents breast cancer

Containing a strong natural compound called oleuropein, olive oil can help you keep breast cancer at bay. This compound works due to its anti-breast cancer properties, says a study published in the journal Food and Chemical Toxicology.