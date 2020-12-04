If you have grown up in India, then chances are in winters you must have witnessed different stalls at every nook and corner of the road selling Mungfali or peanuts. Ever wondered why winters and peanuts are so much in sync with one another? During winters, peanuts become part of our daily snack. This crunchy nut is filled with amazing health benefits and nutrients. Also Read - Cream of Mushroom SoupCream of Mushroom Soup: This Delectable Mushroom Cream Soup Is Drool-worthy

People often enjoy cracking the shell of the crunchy nut and popping it straight to their mouth while soaking in the sun. Peanut is not just a regular nut, it is loaded with many benefits. Be it raw or roasted, peanuts are the most relished nut.

Here's why peanut should be part of your daily diet this winter season:

1. It is loaded with proteins: A handful of peanuts can help you with your protein intake. It is a good plant-based source of protein.

2. Aid in weight loss: Although peanuts are loaded with fat it can also help you in losing weight only if you consume the crunchy nut in moderation. Peanuts will keep you full and gives you ample energy combined with protein and fiber to help you with your weight loss process.

3. Protects your heart: Peanuts are good for your heart. It fights bad cholesterol and if consumed in a moderate amount it can also improve your heart health.

4. Improves blood sugar levels: This crunchy snack is a low glycemic food which makes it apt for diabetic patients. Glycemic index tells the impact of food on sugar levels. Include peanuts in your diet in moderate quantity and slowly it can help you control the blood sugar levels.

5. Full of minerals and vitamins: Imagine this healthy snack can help get rid of so many diseases. Peanut is a great of minerals, vitamins. It has protein, omega-3, omega-6, fiber, biotin, copper, folate, vitamin E, thiamine, phosphorus, and magnesium. And it can help you with nutrition too.

Although, there are several benefits of eating peanuts but make sure to have it in moderation as peanuts are also loaded with fat.