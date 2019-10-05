Prepared through a natural sun-drying process of grapes, raisins are popular as snacks. Due to the presence of antioxidants and compounds like polyphenols and flavonoids in them, raisins boast of a plethora of health benefits. Here we list some of the popular ones among them.

Helps in digestion

Containing fibers that swell when come in contact with water, raisins help in relieving constipation and keeping bowel movement regular. Also, eating raisins on a daily basis can keep the waste products out of your system.

Reduces acidity

Being jam-packed with two essential namely potassium and magnesium, raisins can help you reduce your acidity problem, says a study published in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition. Daily intake of this dry fruit can also keep you from severe health issues like kidney stones, arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, etc.

Treats anemia

Being rich in iron and B vitamin complex, raisins can help in the production of red blood cells and thus treat anemia. Notably, this condition is characterized by symptoms like fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain, headaches, irregular heartbeat, etc.

Help in the treatment of sexual problems

If the idea of getting sex doesn’t excite you, you need to start having raisins daily without fail. This is because raisins are associated with increased libido. They actually contain an amino acid called Arginine, which increases arousal. Also, raisins are quite useful for men who are suffering from erectile dysfunction. It is a medical condition that is characterized by inability to get an erection during foreplay or/and inability to maintain an erection during sexual intercourse.

Promotes oral health

Being jam-packed with calcium, raisins can make your teeth strong by remineralising your tooth enamel. Also, boron, a chemical present in raisins, helps them prevent growth of oral germs. This dry fruit also contains a phytochemical called oleanolic acid. This helps raisins fight against tooth decay and cavities.