While the world is battling its toughest fight against the deadly coronavirus, scientists across the globe are trying their best to find the perfect cure and develop an effective antidote to kill the virus.

Kitchen ingredient turmeric has potent antiviral properties as per a study published in the Journal of General Virology. Turmeric has a natural compound called Curcumin which can eliminate certain viruses.

The golden spice is loaded with medicinal benefits. For several centuries, Turmeric has been used to fight and cure ailments. It is one of the most important ingredients in Indian kitchens, it adds the perfect flavour to our food and the perfect dash of good health too.

As per the findings, Curcumin, the compound found in turmeric has a significant inhibitory effect on the TGEV adsorption step and a certain direct inactivation effect, suggesting that curcumin has great potential in the prevention of TGEV infection. Transmissible gastroenteritis virus (TGEV) — an alpha-group coronavirus that infects pigs — from infecting cells.

Curcumin has been shown to inhibit the replication of some types of viruses, including dengue virus, hepatitis B and Zika virus. The compound has also been found to have a number of significant biological effects, including antitumor, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial activities.

Now that you know, the benefits of raw turmeric in fighting COVID-19 here looking at other benefits of this kitchen ingredient.

The golden spice available in every household can be found in your kitchen’s spice box or mother’s home remedy cabinet. Member of the ginger family, turmeric’s root (rhizomes), and leaves are edible too and are widely used in various cuisines. People use turmeric in cuisines including Indian, Nepalese, Cambodian, Indonesian, Thai, and in several Mediterranean dishes.

Benefits of Haldi:

1. Healing properties: Turmeric has Curcumin compound that is rich in anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, and anti-bacterial properties which helps in healing wounds.

2. Reduces the Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases: Heart diseases are quite prevalent in India and the world. Curcumin improves your heart health by improving the function of the blood vessel lining called endothelium. According to some studies, curcumin improves endothelium function. Studies showed that it is as effective as the drug Atorvastatin or works as well as exercises.

3. Improves digestion: Turmeric can be used to improve digestion. You can consume it with a glass of milk. It stimulates the production of bile improving your digestion. It also helps in reducing gas and bloating. It also helps in improving metabolism.

4. Antifungal Properties: The essential oils extracted from this kitchen ingredient exhibit anti-fungal properties and it also fights respiratory tract viruses too. Haldi if mixed with milk and black pepper (Kadha) can also help in curing cough.

5. Reduces the risk of Diabetes: Enough usage of turmeric can help in reducing the cell-damaging effects of chronic hyperglycemia in diabetes patients.

With so many positive benefits, Haldi has time and again proved to be a natural immunity booster ingredient.