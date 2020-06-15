Do you wish to get a glowing skin? Strawberries can be your beauty secret. This super fruit performs miraculously when it comes to treating skin conditions and rejuvenating your skin. They have strong astringent, anti-inflammatory, and anti-oxidants properties that treat burns, protect your skin from UV rays, and delay ageing. Strawberries are packed with alpha-hydroxylic acid that can help you get rid of dead skin cells. Those who have acne can use strawberries to get rid of the skin condition. This fruit contains salicylic acid that helps in this regard. Also Read - Skincare Tips: How Castor Oil Helps in Reducing Appearance of Stretch Marks?

Here are some easy ways to prepare strawberry face packs and apply for various skincare purposes. Also Read - Skincare Tips: How to Prepare Body Wash at Home With Simple Ingredients?

Strawberries And Fresh Cream Mask

To prepare it, you need to take a bowl and add strawberry puree, fresh cream (if you have dry skin) or yogurt (if you have oily skin) and a tablespoon of honey in it. Mix them well and apply on your face. Wait for around 10 minutes and then wash off using warm water. This mask can be effective in treating acne. Also Read - Skincare Tips: How to Use Multani Mitti to Get Rid of Acne?

Strawberries And Lime Face Pack

If you have tanning and pigmentation mark on your skin, you must use this mask. To prepare it, you need to mix strawberries and a tablespoon of lime juice in a bowl. Mix them well and then apply all over the face. Wait for approximately 15 minutes and then rinse off using warm water.

Strawberry And Honey Face Mask

Honey is a strong antioxidant and can help in getting rid of skin impurities and treat acne. To prepare this face mask, firstly you need to mash a few strawberries and make a paste. Once prepared, add one tablespoon of honey in it and mix well. Apply on your face and leave it for 15 minutes. Wash with warm water.