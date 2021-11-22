Health Tips: One of the most solacing seasons of the year is winter. It’s that time of year, between Christmas and the New Year when our favourite brands offer huge discounts, long romantic nights of bonfire where we can indulge on deliciously baked cookies and a hot cup of cocoa without feeling guilty. Over holiday gatherings, the winter season draws us closer to family and friends and that also gives an additional reason to look after yourself and your loved ones. With the common cold and cough just around the corner, one ingredient from your kitchen that you can truly trust is turmeric.Also Read - Want to Know Everything About Obesity? Expert Answers 4 Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some exclusive benefits of adding turmeric to your winter diet:

1. How turmeric can boost immunity

Turmeric is one of the most powerful spices used in Indian cooking. Turmeric contains the antioxidant curcumin, which has antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral properties and acts as a natural immuno booster. Turmeric has been scientifically established to have numerous health benefits, including the prevention of cancer and Alzheimer's disease. Not only that but include turmeric in your diet can help your heart.

2. How turmeric cures physical ailments

Turmeric is a naturally occurring substance. Relief from typical winter sinuses, stiff joints, indigestion, and colds and coughs are among its restorative characteristics. Add a sprinkle of turmeric to liquids like milk and tea for immediate relief. Turmeric can also help manage blood sugar levels if used regularly.

Foods high in lipids and proteins are required to endure the harsh winters. We also drink hot beverages, which can be comforting but can also irritate the stomach. Turmeric enhances the flavour of meals while also aiding digestion. Turmeric-infused foods can offer your skin a healthy shine by removing toxins from the body.

3. How turmeric holds medical significance

Turmeric has long been used in Asian cuisine and Ayurvedic medicine. Turmeric has amazing healing effects, which are especially important in the winter. The fact that it is a natural antioxidant is the key advantage. It aids in the removal of toxic toxins from your body.

4. How turmeric works as an antidote

The start of winter heralds the start of flu season. Turmeric milk is considered a natural remedy in most Asian households. When they have slight flu, many pregnant women turn to turmeric milk for relief. Turmeric aids in the elimination of bacterial infections and the alleviation of sore throats.

Why turmeric is every household’s choice

Turmeric is a household favourite throughout the year. It is not only a good condiment but also a healer. Spicing things up with turmeric is wise since artificial flavours and chemicals are part of our food groups. The healing properties of turmeric were studied for its blood-thinning properties, reducing the risk of cancer and treating Alzheimer’s.

(With inputs from IANS)