Haldi or turmeric is one of the most commonly used spices in Indian kitchens. Almost every recipe in India is prepared with a dash of this healthy ingredient. From a regular dal chawal to a sabzi, haldi is a favourite in Indian households. Not just, the golden-yellow powder was the solution to all physical problems. Got tanned playing in the sun or caught a cold, then the humble turmeric was the answer to all the health woes.

Turmeric Milk or "Haldi Doodh" or Golden Milk is common in Ayurvedic recommendations and is extensively used and prescribed across the length and breadth of India across all states. It has gained its fame and is also being suggested as Turmeric Latte in the west for its immunity-boosting miracle powers as a superfood. Ayurveda recommends, among other things drinking warm milk at bedtime helps against insomnia, and this can be boosted further by adding with the addition of turmeric which is also an anti-depressant.

Haldi or Turmeric has gained international fame for the last few years, but we Indians with Ayurveda have always known this Jewel of herbs/spices for its therapeutic qualities. In most cases, you will not see an authentic Indian dish without Haldi. So, it will not be wrong to call it the mainstay of all Indian kitchens, be it here in India or with Indians living in other parts of the globe. This is the original "dadi ma ka nuskha". And why not. Turmeric has many many healing benefits.

Haldi and Malai (another form of milk) scrub is regularly used as a pre-wedding ointment to provide an instant glow by brightening and fixing dull complexion by removing acne and giving a clear complexion. Oh of course it also great for anti tanning.

Be it as a facial cream, an ointment, a sun cream, or even as an immunity booster or other healing activities. If you add this anecdote of all seasons to Milk, it really boosts your immune system. This is the reason why grandmothers recommend a glass of turmeric milk at night for kids.

This golden combination of Turmeric and Milk as it helps you fight the daily germs for cold cough etc. It also helps you fight further infection or inflammation. And why only children, even breast feeding mothers, people with serious cuts or bruises and todays disease “corona” haldi doodh is given to all to build the body’s immunity, and help it fight against viruses and diseases.

Adding turmeric to your night-time glass of milk is an easy way to up its nutrition value. If your immunity is a concern for you, turmeric milk should be consumed throughout the year. Though it normally works better on a long-term basis than an SOS basis, the Curcumin component in Turmeric helps in digestion and keeps bloating and heart burn at bay. It does have immediate results on colds and coughs too, as it removes excess phlegm from the body and also helps in controlling sinusitis. Full of antioxidants, it improves the wellbeing of the internal body organs. It also helps in purifying your blood and in this entire process aids against sickness.

How to Prepare Haldi Milk?

The basic method for preparing turmeric milk is to heat the milk, add a teaspoon of powdered turmeric and stir it with a dash of Palm sugar, if you prefer it sweet. To get maximum benefits from the drink, it is best to have it without jaggery or sugar, and use fresh rhizome to make the paste. However, since there are availability and convenience limitations to this, good quality powdered turmeric works.

(Inputs by Gita Ramesh, Managing Director Kairali Ayurvedic Group)