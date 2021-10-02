Benefits of tying your hair: It’s a no-brainer that our hair is sensitive, quite similar to that of our skin. Hence, it requires continuous care and protection. And the best way for hair care is to keep them tied, which in turn, helps in preventing hair fall. Place the importance on not just hair care products, but also rubber bands that leave a colossal effect on the state of your hair. While tying, it is important to note that utilizing regular elastic hair ties often damages the hair and hamper its growth. Hence, fabric scrunchies, scarfs, or other similar items can save the day. Here are a few benefits of tying your hair:Also Read - Hair Care: Here's Your Guide to Understanding Hair Colour And It's Harmful Ingredients

Does tying your hair prevent it from breakage?

While it is beneficial to tie up your hair, choosing the right rubber band is equally important. No matter which hair ties you use, they always end up pulling the hair. Scrunchies are fabric-covered elastic hair ties that won't tangle or leave your hair knotted. Truth be told, when compared to the standard hair tie, scrunchies are far gentler for your hair. This is because of the layer of texture between your hair and the rubber band.

Coming in several attractive patterns, colours, sizes, designs, and fabrics, you can easily experiment with your look effectively by switching them out. Right from double-layer scrunchies, ruffle, ribbon, and scarf to fur, satin, velvet, lycra, shimmer, and organza scrunchies in thin, skinny, twiggy, jumbo sizes, there are countless patterns and textures available.

Preventing Hair Fall: Experiment with various styles while tying your hair

Leaving your hair open seems like a great option, but it often results in breakage and split ends. Don’t fret, there are countless hairdos and accessories available in the market nowadays that can help you break the monotony of your look, while simultaneously controlling the breakage. Right from the slicked-back pony, loose Dutch braids, French braids, sleek top knot bun to modern messy bun, and the regular braided ponytail for every hair length and type, the effortless style options are endless.

Hair Fall: How to turn a bad hair day into a good one

Regardless of how much you try, bad hair day always appears more often than you like, leaving uncontrollable flyaways, frizz, and fuzzy ends. Do you wish you could have amazing, easily manageable hair every single day? Well, you totally can, and it’s much easier than you think. With some easy steps, you can quickly transform your limp, frizzy, or bedhead hair into a top-notch appealing look.

A scrunchie, stretchy head wrap, or scarf can easily fix your problem of looking good and at the same time protecting the hair. For instance, you have an important day at work but your hair’s having a fit? You can simply tie up your hair into a low bun with a silk scrunchy, which will also turn your bad hair day into a good one. Or if you don’t have time to wash your hair, you can slick it back into a braid or a ponytail and tie it with a scarf. You can also use a twisted headband which comes in various prints and patterns. It will keep all of your hair back, exuding a boho-chic vibe. As a result, you can instantly have a smart hairdo that nobody can discourage. Similar to accessories such as handbags, earrings, and shoes, hair ties can really enhance your overall appearance.

Summing up

Protection of your hair is equally important as any other part of the body. Nobody wants their hair to go dry, dull, and unhealthy. Hence, it’s important to keep them tied up as leaving them open would subject them to more pollution, dirt, and chemicals. Invest in your hair as it is the crown you never take off!

— Inputs by Mr Sai Ramamurthy, Founder, VROU