The treadmill is one of the most basic fitness equipment found in gyms and even some households. Easy to use, the treadmill offers a good cardio workout. It can be used by people of all ages and builds and is generally considered safe even for those suffering from certain health conditions. You can change and adjust settings like speed and inclination to change the intensity of the exercise. Now, a recent study has claimed that a treadmill exercise regime can help women reduce period pain and it can also improve their long-term quality of life. The study published in the journal Contemporary Clinical Trials wanted to see how exercise benefits those suffering from primary dysmenorrhea, commonly known as menstruation pain. It has been studied that exercise can actually help reduce menstrual pain.

Yet, many women avoid doing it because of the pain and discomfort they experience while menstruating. The study conducted found that the women who took part in the supervised exercise for over six months reported about 22 per cent less pain. It also helped the lead a higher quality of life and resulted in improved daily functioning. There are many other benefits of going up on the treadmill. Here are some of them:

Parkinson’s Disease: A 2011 study found that people with Parkinson`s disease who walk on a treadmill at a comfortable, low-intensity speed may be able to improve their gait and mobility. The study by the University of Maryland School Of Medicine and the Baltimore VA Medical Centre claimed that low-intensity exercise performed for 50 minutes three times a week was the most beneficial for improving mobility which is common in people with Parkinson’s Disease.

Weight loss: A study found that a single workout session consisting of three 20-minute treadmill runs could activate neurons responsible for regulating blood glucose levels and energy balance and metabolism for up to two days.

Asthma: A study found that people with asthma who used the treadmill for 20 to 30 minutes, two or three times weekly had improved cardiovascular fitness and overall improved quality of life. It also helped them reduce the severity of attacks or prevent them entirely.