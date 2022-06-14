Like our overall health, our skin and hair need care too. Due to its anti-oxidant properties, Vitamin E facilitates reducing free radical damage and protects the cells in our body. Dermatologists have been prescribing Vitamin E since the 1950s to protect the skin from sun damage, inflammation and sun tanning. Vitamin E provides nourishment to the skin and hair; so, anything that is nourished will definitely look healthy and good. Let’s find out how we can use vitamin E for our radiant, healthy skin and shiny hair.Also Read - Summer Hair Care Tips: Avoid These Mistakes While Shampooing Your Hair

Arthi Raguram, Founder, Deyga Organics help us understand how beneficial is Vitamin E for hair and skin. Read on.

Vitamin E for skin

Vitamin E is found in our sebum, thereby creating a natural barrier to lock moisture in the skin. Although, it is a boon for dry skin people, oily skin people can use it for acne and scars, but in lighter or thinner form, not the pure version.

Uses of Vitamin E

Mix it with your Moisturizer during the night regime

A few drops of Vitamin E capsules can be mixed with the night crème or moisturizer. Overnight application of Vitamin E does magic to dry skin as it provides all the essential nutrients. It also works as the best anti-ageing treatment.

Consume it

Consuming food ingredients with vitamin E can help keep the skin nourished and healthy. almonds, blackberries and avocadoes are the best fruits that have Vitamin E.

Vitamin E Masks: As a part of the weekly skin pamper regime, vitamin E-enriched masks/serums can give loads of benefits to your skin. These masks/serums can be used once in a week for clear and healthy skin.

Vitamin E for Hair

Vitamin E is good to bring back the shine in dull and lifeless hair. Harsh chemicals and regular use of dryers and hair irons or curling rods can cause hair damage and breakage. Using vitamin E oil-enriched oil like almond oil can protect hair from further breakage and bring back the shine.

Uses of Vitamin E

Hair Oil

Regular application of oil before head wash can be beneficial for your hair. Argon oil and almond oil are enriched with vitamin E. Using the pure form is not recommended. In this case, vitamin E should be the second ingredient.

Vitamin E Supplements

Vitamin E supplements in the form of capsules can be consumed. However, it is always better if it is consumed after proper consultation.

Shampoos, Conditioners and Hair Masks

Depending on the hair type and condition, the use of shampoos and conditioners helps you in your hair care regime. You can make your DIY vitamin E-enriched goodness mask or purchase a mask from the market with the benefits of argan oil. These masks used once or twice in a week can give you a nourished scalp.