Benefits of Walnuts: Winter is here, which means days are shorter and nights are longer. We spend more time staying indoors, which sometimes makes people become more vulnerable to catching bacterial and viral infections. The seasonal cold and flu infections last from October to March. Although, this year people are more fearsome about catching Coronavirus since we are in the middle of a pandemic. Also Read - COVID-19 Recovery Schedule: 5 Things to do in a Day to Get Immunity Back

“Prevention is better than cure,” an old phrase which stands true in today’s time. There have been multiple reports which states that winter in India can witness a second wave of Coronavirus. Since there is no report on COVID-19 vaccine, it’s best that people take preventive measure and now is the best time to boost immunity and prevent the spread of the virus or a seasonal flu. Also Read - India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 83 Lakh Mark With 50,209 New Cases, Death Toll Mounts To 1,24,315

A strong immune system, is the need of the hour as it is body’s natural defense against foreign invaders which includes bacteria, viruses, toxins etc. Eating a variety of superfoods can help in improving and building immunity. Winter is a great time to feasts on nuts. Adding Walnuts (Akhrot) to your diet can also help you and the immunity in many ways. They are crunchy, brown and come inside a hard shell which resembles a human brain. Walnut are delicious superfood, you can add them to your desert, to your main course meal or even eat it as a snack. Walnut produces heat in the body. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2020: Celebrations with Mask On For Kajal Aggarwal, Shilpa Shetty, Sonali Bendre, and Maheep Kapoor

Walnuts are in fact one of the most effective food. They are rich in fiber, protein, essential fats, vitamins, and antioxidants. Walnuts are full of nutrients and have many health benefits.

Did you know?

1. Walnuts are rich in omega 3 fatty acids

2. walnuts have plenty of protein and dietary-fiber.

3. It has Vitamin E, Vitamin B6, folate and thiamin

4. Walnuts if added to the daily diet can help in preventing cancer. If studies are to be believed Walnuts are loaded with nutrients like omega 3 fatty acid, phytosterol, and antioxidants which helps in preventing the growth of tumors and reduce the risk of developing breast and prostate cancer.

5. Walnuts will protect your heart and make it healthy. It will help lower your cholesterol levels as they have anti-inflammatory compounds including L-arginine (amino acid) and omega 3 fatty acid (alpha-linolenic acid) which will reduce the risk of blood clots.

6. Helps in shedding those extra kilos too. If you eat a handful of walnuts, you will feel full for a long time and it will help in managing your weight.

7. Eating walnuts will help in controlling your blood sugar levels.

8. Walnuts will make your hair thicker, stronger, and luscious as they are rich in biotin.

So, if you are planning to take a healthy route, then add walnut to your breakfast, lunch, or dinner or just eat like a snack and keep the seasonal bacterial infections at bay.