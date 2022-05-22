Many people are turning to yoga to be fit, active, and agile. It benefits in a variety of ways, including improving flexibility, strength, and posture, as well as reducing stress and promoting relaxation. Along with physical exercise, nutrition and food are critical components of fitness. As a result, it’s important to know if yoga should be done on an empty stomach or not. Anshuka Parwani, a yoga instructor, and Pooja Makhija, a nutritionist, took to Instagram to discuss this common problem.Also Read - Weight Loss: 5 Kitchen Ingredients That Work Wonders To Lose Belly Fat

Pooja believes that having something to eat before beginning your morning workout is essential. To restart your metabolism, it should be light and not too heavy. "Before we begin our day, we must put in some fuel. One date or two half fruits to restart your metabolism and then be able to power the rest of your exercise with yoga," she said.

Anshuka, on the other hand, recommends performing yoga on an empty stomach to get the most out of your breathwork. "I believe yoga should be done first thing in the morning on an empty stomach to avoid disrupting the breath that you regulate from within," she explained.

While they have opposing viewpoints, they both passionately believe that you know your body better than anybody else. As a result, it’s essential to pay attention to and comprehend what your body is attempting to tell you, and then act accordingly. They said that if doing yoga on an empty stomach suits you better, go ahead and do it. If, on the other hand, you believe you need anything to help you get a better start, make it a part of your daily routine.

The video captioned ” Yoga on an empty stomach or a full stomach or just after a little something? While I recommend practicing yoga first thing in the morning on an empty stomach so you make the best of your breath work and practice @poojamakhija doesn’t , and none of these beliefs are set in stone.

Some things work for some people while they don’t for others. What we must understand is every body is different and therefore reacts very differently.

What it really comes down to is you understanding your body and what it likes and what it doesn’t. It’s about really tuning in and understanding what your body is trying to tell you. It’s so important to be able to listen when your body is signaling whether good or bad”.

“No one will understand you or your body the way you do so make sure you listen to it, protect it, do good things for it and celebrate it” Experts said