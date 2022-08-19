Care for your hair according to its type and texture. For dry hair, wash the hair twice a week, while for oily hair wash the hair three or four times a week. For dandruff, after shampoo, add two tablespoons apple cider vinegar to a mug of water and use as a last rinse.Also Read - Say Goodbye to Strawberry Legs With These 4 Simple Tips
For oily hair, have a tea-water and lemon rinse, to add shine. Boil used tea leaves again in enough water. Cool and strain. Add the juice of a lemon and use it as a last rinse after shampoo.
Nourish dry hair, rinsing it with milk and leave on for 5 minutes. Then rinse with plain water. It softens, nourishes and adds shine.
Hairstyle suggestions
- Seek advice regarding your bridal hairstyle in good time, so that you can even try it out. For those who want to cover their hair, organzas, tissues and even sheer nets can be used for the “odhni”, with a see-through look, so that the hair style, flowers or hair accessories are visible. Organzas and nets are crisp and light and much easier to wear and carry.
- For cocktails and dinners before the wedding, long hair, left open, with a combination of waves and curls would look glamorous. The style can be layered, keeping to the length, well below shoulder level. The curls should be towards the lower half of the hair.
- For a traditional look with flowers, part of the hair can be put up, while a part is left open, falling over one shoulder, along with a cascade of flowers. Or, a garland of flowers can be wound around the part that is left open. Or, one can have tiny glittering stones, adorning the hair. The hair can be decorated with fancy “joora” pins, decorative combs and even a piece of jewellery. For example, a gold brooch or locket can be pinned in the centre, if the hair is put up. Tiny flowers can also be attached all over the hair.
- For short hair, arrange the front portion and tie the rest of the hair in a small ““pony tail.” Then pin a styled hair piece over it. Or, by a hair piece in the form of long hair and have it set into a joora at a beauty salon.
- Very fine hair may be crimped, or cut in a way that adds more fullness. If you want a romantic look, have ringlets falling just below shoulder level.