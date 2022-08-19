Care for your hair according to its type and texture. For dry hair, wash the hair twice a week, while for oily hair wash the hair three or four times a week. For dandruff, after shampoo, add two tablespoons apple cider vinegar to a mug of water and use as a last rinse.Also Read - Say Goodbye to Strawberry Legs With These 4 Simple Tips

For oily hair, have a tea-water and lemon rinse, to add shine. Boil used tea leaves again in enough water. Cool and strain. Add the juice of a lemon and use it as a last rinse after shampoo.

Nourish dry hair, rinsing it with milk and leave on for 5 minutes. Then rinse with plain water. It softens, nourishes and adds shine.

Hairstyle suggestions