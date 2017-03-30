Not all weekends of the month are the same. In the first two, you can probably afford to go out and drink as much as you’d like at high-end places. But as the month advances, you realize your pockets are growing dismally light and you probably won’t have enough to splurge on successive weekends. Thankfully, there are enough bars and restaurants with cheap booze and food to be able to let you enjoy yourself sufficiently well, without burning your finances out, completely.

These are the top six bars and pubs to visit in Bandra for cheap booze:

1. Yacht

Yacht is a place that comes with a statutory warning: People who aren’t into typically ‘shady’ places should stay away from this one. Probably one of the most superbly shady places in Bandra, Yacht is nevertheless perfect for people who are too broke to care about ‘unimportant’ things like ambiance. Or even decent stink-free washrooms. If all you care about is good food and cheap booze then Yacht is perfect. Their beef chilly, mutton masala and kheema masala with pao are good. The place will not be one that you can Instagram, but you’ll definitely make memories here. Best part? You can order booze by half or even a quarter bottle.

Where: Near Bandstand & St Andrews Church, Hill Road, Bandra West

Timings: 10 am to 1 am

2. Janata

Janata is the name on the lips of every college going student. It’s one of those rare places that has the power of pulling even a ‘townie’ out of South Mumbai and travel to the suburbs. The place is perpetually a haunt for college students looking to catch up with best buds over cheap alcohol and good food. The place is as cheap as Yacht but is about half as shady. They have separate air-conditioned and non-AC seating areas. The food quality and quantity are superb for the small price. It’s really great value-for-money.

Where: 78A, Pali Naka, Dr Ambedkar Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West

Timings: 12 noon to 12 midnight

3. PJ’s

PJ’s is a small resto-bar snuggled between a basketball court and a swimming pool- part of SAISA Gymkhana- and it’s an absolute gem of a place for cheap booze and food. It’s probably Bandra’s answer to Catholic Gymkhana. You have to pay a small cover charge to enter if you’re a non-member. It’s known for its incredibly cheap liquor prices and a good peppy, cheery ambiance. However, since they serve cheap booze and great food, you’ll generally find this place crowded and it’s advisable to get a table booking before heading to the place.

Where: SAISA Gymkhana, St. Anthony’s Institute, 33rd Road, Pali Hill, Bandra West

Timings: 12 Noon to 3 PM, 6:30 PM to 11:30 PM

4. Soul Fry

Soul Fry is perfect for lovers of seafood and Goan food, with cheap liquor. They serve amazing fresh seafood and their Gajalee style bombil fry and chicken and fish thali are quite exceptional. They have karaoke nights as well and the place has a chill Goan vibe. You’ll find the crowd a mix of families, youngsters and couples. The place is always buzzing and the prices for alcohol are quite agreeable if you have a reasonable budget.

Where: Pali Mala Road, Opposite Pali Vegetable Market, Pali Hill, Bandra West

5. Drop

Replacing Royalty Club, Drop is one of your best bets this weekend if you want to drink even though you’re living on kind of a tight budget. This place is mostly hits and very few misses, with the hustle-bustle of a crowded pub, a dance floor, great music and reasonable food and booze prices. The only problem is that the place gets a little too crowded for our taste, especially on the weekends when everyone’s sort of losing control. The drinks are the highlight here. The cocktails are really good and almost all of them are worth your money. The service is efficient and quick, despite the size of the crowd.

Where: G1/B, Krystal Building, Below Hakkassan, Waterfield Road, Linking Road, Bandra West

Timings: 7 PM to 1:30 AM

6. Bar Stock Exchange

Bar Stock Exchange has been Mumbai’s favorite pub for its unique concept and alcohol prices that make tipplers grin from ear to ear, long before they’ve had much to drink. The ambiance is unmatched for the kind of prices they offer (excluding the various different kinds of taxes and charges that are added to the bill, of course). It’s a great place to chill, if you have a lot of time to kill this weekend and just enough in your pocket to drink to your heart’s content. The terrace seating makes the Bandra BSE the best one in the city. There is one BSE in BKC and another one on Linking Road so take your pick.

Where: 3rd Floor, Kenilworth Building, Off Linking Road, Linking Road, Bandra West

Timings: 6 PM to 1:30 AM