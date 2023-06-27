Home

Best Drink For Digestive Health: 1 Ayurvedic Remedy to Get Rid of Gastric Issues

Suffering from acidity? Try this easy homemade ayurvedic remedy to cure digestive troubles naturally.

Our digestive system plays one of the most essential functions in our body. It is not only responsible for digestion but also has a significant impact on our mental health, immunity and overall mental well-being. Due to improper lifestyle choices and fast-food consumption, people usually face severe digestive health issues. Constipation, acidity, bloating and irritable bowel syndrome are symptoms of bad digestive health.

Beyond physical health, the gut is often called the ‘second brain’ due to the intricate connection between our digestive system and mental well-being. Imbalances in the stomach can also impact, mood, and cognition and even increases the risk of mental health disorders. By nurturing digestive health, we can promote not only a happy gut but also a happy mind. So, to cure digestive troubles, Dr. Rekha Radhamony shares 1 effective ayurvedic remedy that will provide you instant relief from bloating and other gastric issues.

1 Ayurvedic Remedy to Get Rid of Gastric Issues

An Ayurveda expert took to Instagram to share one such remedy that can solve all digestion issues, which is of garlic milk. “Garlic is considered more of a medicine than food in Ayurveda. This recipe is from Caraka Samhita Chikitsa Sthana. The milk mentioned in the text is cow milk,” she wrote.

Ingredients

Garlic- 5 g

Milk- 50 ml

Water- 50 ml

Preparation

Add garlic paste to milk and water.

Boil it until the quantity is reduced to 50 ml.

Strain and drink 10 ml after food twice daily.

Garlic Milk is considered beneficial for digestive health primarily due to the antibacterial and antifungal properties of garlic. It is also beneficial for immune support due to compounds like allicin, aiding respiratory health, alleviating cold and asthma. However, experts suggest people who are allergic or lactose intolerant should avoid consuming garlic milk.

