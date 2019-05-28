You may be doing exercises for your legs and you may also be targeted workouts for your thighs but the one area many of us tend to ignore is the calf. It is not really difficult to tone your calves, however, you must know which exercises you need to perform to achieve this. Here are some exercises for your calves that you can try doing every day.

Seated calf raise: YOu need to take help of the calf raise machine in your gym which targets your calf region. For doing this, just sit down with your spine erect on the seated calf press machine, keep your thighs snugly under the pad and place your hands on the lever pad above. Keep your toes on the platform and raise your heels above. Push your heels up, and lift the lever Lower your heels, bend your ankles and till your calves are stretched. Extend your ankles high. You will feel your calf muscles contracting. Hold the position for some time and then release. Do 3 sets of 20 repetitions.

Standing calf raise: For standing calf raise, keep your under the pads of a standing calf press machine in your gym. With your toes forward and your feet on the ack of the block with your heels extending off of it, push the lever up and stand up straight. Raise your heels by extending your ankles high Hold this position. Lower yourself and start again. Do 3 sets of 20 repetitions.

Skipping rope: This is one of the best exercises for toning your calves. Do about 300 skips every day to see a difference. Make sure you are jumping using both your feet at once.

Jumping squat: One easy and effective ways to get sculpted calves is jumping squats. Squat as you usually do, with your knees bent just over the top of your toes and your back straight. Using the balls of your feet, jump up in the air as high as possible. When you touch the floor again, immediately squat down and jump again. Do about 3 sets of 15 repetitions each.